Trump: We Are "Liberating" Our Towns of Illegal Immigrants, Gangs

Tuesday night in Phoenix, President Trump said his administration is "liberating" towns of illegal immigration and cartels and gangs like MS-13.



"The people of Arizona know the deadly and heartbreaking consequences of illegal immigration," Trump said at a rally. "The lost lives, the drugs, the gangs, the cartels, the crisis of smuggling and trafficking, and MS-13. We are throwing them out so fast, they never got thrown out of anything like this. We are liberating towns out in Long Island. We are liberating. Can you imagine in this day and age? In this day and age in this country, we are liberating towns."



"This is like from a different age. We are taking these people. They don't shoot people because it's too fast and not painful. They cut them up into little pieces. These are animals. We are getting them out of here. We are throwing them in jail, throwing them out of the country. We are liberating our towns," Trump said to cheers.



"After years of defending other countries borders, can you believe we fight for other countries? We want to defend their borders. We're finally defending our own borders," Trump said.