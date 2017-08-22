James Clapper: I Question Trump's Fitness For Office, Wonder If He Is "Looking For A Way Out"

CNN contributor James Clapper, former Director of National Intelligence, said after watching President Trump's Tuesday night rally in Phoenix he questions his fitness for office. Clapper said Trump seems to be "looking for a way out" of the presidency.



"I really question his ability, his fitness to be in this office and I also am beginning to wonder about his motivation for it," Clapper said. "Maybe he is looking for a way out."



"I do wonder, as well about the people that attracted to this -- to this rally as others. You know, what are they thinking? Or why am I so far off base? Because I don't understand the adulation. Of course, that's why I think he gravitated to having this rally as ill-timed as it is," Clapper said.