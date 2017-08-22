Back to Videos

James Clapper: I Question Trump's Fitness For Office, Wonder If He Is "Looking For A Way Out"

|
Posted By Ian Schwartz
On Date August 22, 2017

CNN contributor James Clapper, former Director of National Intelligence, said after watching President Trump's Tuesday night rally in Phoenix he questions his fitness for office. Clapper said Trump seems to be "looking for a way out" of the presidency.

"I really question his ability, his fitness to be in this office and I also am beginning to wonder about his motivation for it," Clapper said. "Maybe he is looking for a way out."

"I do wonder, as well about the people that attracted to this -- to this rally as others. You know, what are they thinking? Or why am I so far off base? Because I don't understand the adulation. Of course, that's why I think he gravitated to having this rally as ill-timed as it is," Clapper said.

Related Videos
Don Lemon: Trump Unhinged, Embarrassing, Petty, "Opened Race Wound From Charlottesville"

CNN's Don Lemon called President Trump a liar, petty, and devoid of the facts after he held a rally Tuesday night in Phoenix. Lemon also questioned Trump's fitness for office and if he is "stable." "He's unhinged, it's embarrassing and I don't mean for us, the media because he went after us,...

FULL REPLAY: President Trump Holds Rally In Phoenix, Arizona

President Trump held a campaign-style rally at the Phoenix Convention Center in Phoenix on Tuesday, August 22, 2017.

Trump Clarifies Charlottesville Response: "Only People Giving A Platform To These Hate Groups Is The Media Itself"

At a rally Tuesday night in Arizona, President Trump relitigated several controversies of the last few weeks and blamed the media for "fomenting" political and social divisions, arguing that news outlets give a platform to "hate groups." "They don’t report the facts. Just like they don’t...

CNN Reporter Outside Trump Rally Gets Tear Gassed, Can Barely Speak

CNN's Gary Tuckman, a correspondent on the ground in Phoenix, could barely speak to anchor Don Lemon after he got tear gassed. "The police have deployed tear gas and some concussion ordinance that has startled people here. There hasn't been any violence so far, that's the good news. But the...

Comment
Show commentsHide Comments
|

Latest Political Videos

Video Archives
©2017 RealClearPolitics | Go to full site