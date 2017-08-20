Back to Videos

CNN's Brian Stelter: "More In Private Than On TV," Journalists Wonder If Trump Is "Crazy"

|
Posted By Tim Hains
On Date August 20, 2017

CNN's Brian Stelter began the Sunday edition of 'Reliable Sources' by wondering why more journalists have not asked the "uncomfortable questions" about President Trump's mental fitness for office.

"Questions that feel out of bounds, off limits, too hot for TV," Stelter explained. "Questions like these: Is the President of the United States a racist? Is he suffering from some kind of illness? Is he fit for office? And if he’s unfit, then what?"

"Since President Trump’s inauguration, there’s been a lot of tiptoeing going on,” he continued. "His actions have been described as unpresidential, unhinged and sometimes even crazy. That word crazy can be interpreted several different ways. It gets said more in private than on TV."

BRIAN STELTER, CNN: Questions that feel out of bounds, off limits, too hot for TV. Questions like these: Is the President of the United States a racist? Is he suffering from some kind of illness? Is he fit for office? And if he’s unfit, then what?

...

Since President Trump’s inauguration, there’s been a lot of tiptoeing going on. His actions have been described as unpresidential, unhinged and sometimes even crazy. That word crazy can be interpreted several different ways. It gets said more in private than it gets said on TV...

This brings me back to the questions that are tough to ask out loud on national television. Is the President of the United States suffering from some sort of illness? Is he racist? Is he fit to be commander in chief? And one more, is it time for objective journalists, I don’t mean opinion folks I mean down the middle journalists to address these questions head on and how do they do it?

Related Videos
Foster Friess: Media Took Trump's Charlottesville Speech Out Of Context

CNBC: Foster Friess, Friess Associates founder, talks about his support for President Trump in the aftermath of the president's remarks on Charlottesville violence. Friess: Trump a victim of bullying

Maher: Free Speech Under Attack From Both Sides; Trump's "Totalitarian Tourettes" vs. Left's "Anti-Free Speech Brigade"

HBO's Bill Maher opines on the far-left and far-right's threat to free speech. From the August 18, 2017 broadcast of Real Time: BILL MAHER: Sometimes bipartisanship isn't the solution, it's the problem. You might be surprised at how many times the far-left and the far-right, otherwise known as...

Dem Rep. Adam Schiff: Gorka & Miller Should Be Fired; Need "More Adults In The Room"

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) says that President Trump should not stop with the firing of Steve Bannon and continue to clean house. He blames Trump for dividing the country in the wake of the Charlottesville violence. REP. ADAM SCHIFF, D-CA: You know, there certainly are a lot of people on the White...

Alex Castellanos: This Week, Trump Supporters Saw Democrats "Paint Us All As Nazis" Instead Of Listening

GOP strategist Alex Castellanos gives the view of a Trump supporter after another chaotic week in politics: ALEX CASTELLANOS, REPUBLICAN STRATEGIST: Resentful dependency. Resentful dependency is when you have no choice -- gee, I've got to stick with the cable company, they're the only one. ...

Comment
Show commentsHide Comments
|

Latest Political Videos

Video Archives
©2017 RealClearPolitics | Go to full site