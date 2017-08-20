Alex Castellanos: This Week, Trump Supporters Saw Democrats "Paint Us All As Nazis" Instead Of Listening

GOP strategist Alex Castellanos gives the view of a Trump supporter after another chaotic week in politics:
ALEX CASTELLANOS, REPUBLICAN STRATEGIST: Resentful dependency. Resentful dependency is when you have no choice -- gee, I've got to stick with the cable company, they're the only one. Boy, they treat me lousy and I'm really frustrated and I hate it.
Trump supporters have to stick with Donald Trump because the Democrats have not changed. It's still Nancy Pelosi who's the alternative?
Really?
A limp Republican Party that's indistinguishable from Democrats.
Trump is their only finger in the dike stopping Washington from flooding them and overpowering them. So they stick with their president.
But on a different here, what I think a lot of Trump supporters heard this week was the Democrats are just painting us, Trump supporters, with a Nazi brush. We're all white supremacists. That's their excuse for why they lost the election.
No.
White working class America, death rates among white men, they're up 20 percent. They're unemployed. Gwen Ifill said no wonder they're resentful.
And the Democrats, as opposed to looking in the mirror and saying the Washington establishment failed white working America, no, they're painting us all as Nazis. That's why we voted for Trump...
CASTELLANOS: But this president is giving his supporters political Viagra every four hours. He's wearing them out. He is at -- he is never giving them a rest. And they can't remain this intense and aroused forever.
. His supporters -- he needs to give his supporters a break. He's having -- they're having to defend him constantly. And eventually, they get frustrated. That resentment is building up in the pressure cooker. If there is ever an alternative, it could collapse like that.
RADDATZ: But is that really ever going to change?