Erik Prince: After 16 Years of Failure, Time For A New Policy In Afghanistan

Erik Prince, former CEO of Blackwater, speaks to CNN's Erin Burnett about his proposal for the ongoing war in Afghanistan. Prince advised the Trump administration that a private military force could turn around the war.



"Who has really been in charge of Afghanistan? Nobody. It's been extremely fragmented. We've had up to 140,000 troops in the country and we’re now spending, the Pentagon consumes more than the entire defense budget of the U.K. just in Afghanistan and we're losing," Prince, a retired Navy SEAL, said Monday on Erin Burnett OutFront.



Prince also suggested the use of a 'viceroy' to correspond with the U.S. on what is happening on the ground.



"In this case, it really means someone that can rationalize the basic mess that is U.S. policy been, whether it’s in Afghanistan or Pakistan, we have gone backward," Prince explained.



"This program can spool up underneath what the DOD is doing," he said of the private forces. "But this kind of program can stay long term. It costs a fraction of what we're spending now and the Pentagon can spend that money on reset."



ERIN BURNETT, CNN HOST: OUTFRONT now, former Navy SEAL, Erik Prince, who is the former CEO of the private military security company Blackwater. Now, runs a company called Frontier Services Group.



And, Erik, thanks. Good to see you again.



ERIK PRINCE, FOUNDER AND FORMER CEO, BLACKWATER: Good to be here.



BURNETT: You point out that the United States has had 17 commanders in Afghanistan in 15 years.



PRINCE: Seventeen --



BURNETT: When you see that number in black and white, it's stunning.



PRINCE: Absolutely. There's been no unity of command. And that's just military commanders. It’s not even counting the amount of ambassadors and chief of station from the CIA that we've gone through.



Who has really been in charge of Afghanistan? Nobody. It's been extremely fragmented. We've had up to 140,000 troops in the country and we’re now spending, the Pentagon consumes more than the entire defense budget of the U.K. just in Afghanistan and we're losing.



BURNETT: So, you are proposing a solution and this solution, you know, you've written about it in "The Wall Street Journal" op-ed, a private military force. So, I know you don't like the word mercenary. Explain to me why it’s not the right word.



PRINCE: Because I’m recommending is a rationalization. You still have 9,000 U.S. troops, another 4,000 NATO. They’ll rotate every six to nine months. So, when those troopers leave, all of the experience and local knowledge that they have leaves with them.



There's another 26,000 contractors in the country. This plan takes it from that overspend to a much smaller number.



The Afghan forces need help at the battalion levels. Battalion is the basic unit of command there. That's where the rubber meets the road and the Afghans are continuing to lose dozens and dozens, thousands per month. Embedding mentors at the battalion level, attaching to the Afghan army does not even meet the thresholds of the U.N. definition of mercenary.



BURNETT: So --



PRINCE: So, they’re not mercenaries. They would be attached as long-term trainer/advisers. Imagine them as a --



BURNETT: Are they -- are they military employees of the United States or people that your --



PRINCE: No, they’d be --



BURNETT: -- they are contractors?



PRINCE: They’d be military employees of the Afghan government. Imagine them as a skeletal structure that provides leadership, intelligence, medical, communications and logistic support to all those Afghan battalions so it works reliably.



Second, they need air power. Less than 40 percent of the U.S. provided air power to the Afghan forces still even functions, because the maintenance and training has been such a failure. So, they need government support, they need mentor support and they need air power, all attaching to the Afghan government which doesn’t meet -- you guys like to throw the mercenary word around -- they’re not mercenary. They’re attached --



BURNETT: But then what are they if they are being paid by the Afghan government or U.S. taxpayers, but they don't work for the -- for the Pentagon?



PRINCE: Under the U.N. -- no, they don't need to. If we want to Afghanize this, this is the longest war in American history --



BURNETT: Are they Americans?



PRINCE: They could be Americans. They could be foreign nationals. They could be NATO allies. They can be from the global SAF community of professionals, most of whom have served in that country already that have a lot of experience that want to go back.



I mean, I’ve been in contact with, you know -- remember, in the months after 9/11, a hundred CIA officers and a couple hundred special forces guys backed by air power crashed the Taliban. The more we've gone to a conventional war with a conventional army, we've gone backwards every year since then. They've surged up to 140,000 troops, as soon as they pull back, it fails again.



The reason I talked about in that op-ed, you have to put someone in charge. There has to be a lead federal official or in this case, almost a bankruptcy trustee, that rationalizes the U.S. presence that is in charge of all policies.



Second, they have to stay there for a while so you have that continuity of decision making.



BURNETT: OK. So, the word you used for that person was viceroy, was an American viceroy.



PRINCE: And I mean viceroy. That's a colonial term. The last --



BURNETT: It is a colonial term.



PRINCE: Sure. But the colonial term came from -- in the British empire, they had very little communications and you had to put someone in charge the can make the decision absent a ship going back and forth. But in this case, it really means someone that can rationalize the basic mess that is U.S. policy been, whether it’s in Afghanistan or Pakistan, we have gone backwards.



BURNETT: So, when we use the word, though, obviously, you pointed out it is a colonial word, right? The definition is a ruler exercising authority in a colony on behalf of a sovereign. In that case, Trump would perhaps be the sovereign. Afghanistan an American colony. I mean, it's a loaded word. I mean, have the Afghans --



PRINCE: I say that --



BURNETT: -- are they talking to you about this? Are they open to it?



PRINCE: I’ve talked to plenty of Afghans about this. When they understand that we're not there to colonize, but merely -- that viceroy -- that lead federal official term is someone that will rationalize, so we don't go through a commander every elect (ph) we have been, or different ambassador every two years, or who -- so, there’s been a complete fragmentation of unity of command. That has to change.



BURNETT: So, I know that you said -- you wrote an op-ed.



PRINCE: Yes.



BURNETT: Reince Priebus, H.R. McMaster, Steve Bannon reached out to you.



PRINCE: Correct.



BURNETT: And they wanted to hear more?



PRINCE: They wanted to hear more and then weeks later, they said, OK, figure out what that actually of the costs. Give us a -- give us a comparison.



And so, rationalizing and going down to a true battalion level mentor program that supports the entire Afghan army -- remember, the Afghan special forces works. There’s about 17,000 of them because they've been mentored by U.S. special forces in exactly the way I’m recommending. They used to do village stability operations. That works really well. Again, it was shut down by conventional army generals. So, mentoring the rest of the Afghan army in that same proven model works.



Second, give them some air, give them some government support so when the battalions order resupply, they get their food, their fuel, their ammunition, their parts on time, that's what you need to keep the Afghan forces afloat. All the rest, that goes from a $45 billion spend this year. Next year, the Pentagon needs over $50 billion, more than the entire U.K. defense budget. All that takes you down to less than 10.



BURNETT: Less than 10 is what you say it’s going to cost.



PRINCE: Forty billion back to the Pentagon.



BURNETT: So --



PRINCE: So, there’s -- look, there’s a lot of people that say, just pull out of Afghanistan. I disagree with that because I think the Taliban or ISIS would raise their battle flag over the U.S. embassy in six months or a year. That's bad.



But continuing the same I would say insanity that we've been doing for the last 16 years has to change. I think the president is uncomfortable with that level -- with that continuing on -- of that course.



BURNETT: Have you spoken to him about this?



PRINCE: I have not. Nope.



BURNETT: So when you talk about H.R. McMaster, national security adviser, and Steve Bannon, are you still talking to them about these ideas?



PRINCE: The -- I would say General McMaster does not like this idea because he is a three-star conventional army general. And he is wedded to that idea that the U.S. Army is going to solve this.



But I think for the president, he's got to say, after 16 years, when do we -- when do we try something different? And this -- here’s the thing, the U.S. isn’t doing anything below the core level, right? That’s the highest unit of movement of the Afghan army. They’re not doing anything at the ground level of the Afghan army.



So, this can operate there, operate effectively and create the off ramp for the rest of the U.S. forces to leave. Let's be done.



We're still losing Americans. There were two American kids killed last week in the first 30 days of their deployment. Enough.



BURNETT: So, Steve Bannon was more receptive to this?



PRINCE: I think Steve Bannon and other folks even at NSC, and even quite a few in Congress.



BURNETT: And quite a few in Congress. And General Nicholson himself, have you spoken to him?



PRINCE: No.



BURNETT: No. And this viceroy, this person would be an American?



PRINCE: Again, viceroy was a term only to describe the U.S. official, not a colonial official.



BURNETT: But it would be a U.S. -- an American?



PRINCE: Absolutely, yes.



BURNETT: It would be an American?



PRINCE: A government U.S. -- a U.S. government employee. Call them a special envoy but they have to control DOD policy and spending and rules of engagement and State Department authorities and CIA authorities. You have to combine so you don't have the inner agency process doing nothing with a big committee group think that accomplishes nothing. Sixteen years is a long time to be doing anything and we're failing.



BURNETT: And -- but just to be clear, you're talking about an American here that would be at the top administering all of this.



PRINCE: In there, they would be in Kabul. Absolutely.



BURNETT: Over there. Right, in Kabul.



PRINCE: No more 9-1/2 time zones away.



BURNETT: The U.S. -- the less than $10 billion would be paid for by American taxpayers but the people that they are paying could be any nationality at all, right? Just to be clear that I understand.



PRINCE: Look, well -- $3.5 billion already, the Pentagon has slated to support the Afghan forces. That pays for their payroll, their vehicle parts, their fuel, all of that. That continues. There would be a continued rule for U.S. special operations forces, the 2,000 or so that are there.



BURNETT: Yes.



PRINCE: They continue on. This program can spool up underneath what the DOD is doing. But this kind of program can stay long term. It costs a fraction of what we're spending now and the Pentagon can spend that money on reset.



BURNETT: Yes.



PRINCE: But let's figure out how to cauterize this endless bleeding that we have in Afghanistan.



BURNETT: You know, obviously, you have connections to Trump's inner circle. You're talking about that you were reached out to by Steve Bannon, among others. Your sister is --



PRINCE: I did not. Actually, I wrote that op-ed because between my wife and I, we have a lot of kids. Some who will serve in the military soon. The idea of them going to Afghanistan and getting killed, like those kids last year, I couldn't tolerate that. So, I wrote that op-ed with one audience in mind, the president read it and that’s what triggered this discussion.



BURNETT: They said the president read it and --



(CROSSTALK)



PRINCE: I’m told he read it at his desk, circled it and said, learn more about this.



BURNETT: So he knows who you are and obviously, as I said, it's not just that you know Steve Bannon and others. Your sister is Betsy DeVos, who, of course, is education secretary.



PRINCE: That’s my big sister, yes.



BURNETT: All right. So, let's talk about another thing that you're central to here. A lot has been made of a meeting that you've had with a Russian who is close to Vladimir Putin on the remote island of the Seychelles during the Trump transition, right? This meeting that everyone knows what happened now.



Who from the Trump team asked you to take the meeting?



PRINCE: No one. Zero. I was there on business. OK?



I was there meeting with Emirati officials. And there’s lots of other people. I met a guy and clearly the U.S. intelligence community felt necessary to unmask me and leak it to the media, but if the media and the obsession on the Trump/Russia collusion, they are kind of jumping the shark if they’re thinking that I had something to do with that, because this meeting occurred in January long after the election.



So, there's either all this grand Trump collusion plan before the election or not, because if they asked me to go meet with some Russian -- which no one actually did -- I was -- happened to be there and I met a Russian.



BURNETT: Who did you meet?



PRINCE: That’s pretty thin. Some fund manager. I can't even remember his name.



BURNETT: A fund manager but you don't remember his name?



PRINCE: I don't remember his name. We didn't exchange cards.



BURNETT: How long was it? The meeting, do you remember?



PRINCE: It probably lasted about, as long as one beer.



BURNETT: So, it was a casual setting?



PRINCE: Absolutely.



BURNETT: Over beers.



OK. Let me just say why this meeting is getting so much attention, because I know you're minimizing it.



PRINCE: But it's really not.



BURNETT: Well, it has been reported on extensively. Let me lay out the timeline here, Erik, because understand so you know this, but not everybody else does. Before this meeting happened between you and somebody who is a Putin confidant and I know that from talking to people who know a lot about this meeting. So, this person isn't just a random Russian.



In December, "The Washington Post" reports that you met with Trump transition officials at Trump Tower, right, because you know people there. That makes complete sense.



That same month, I’m also aware there was a meeting at Trump Tower between Jared Kushner, Steve Bannon, Michael Flynn and the crown prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheik Mohammed Bin Zayed. In December, "The Washington Post" reports then that you had a private meeting with the Emirati crown prince, Mohammed Bin Zayed.



Then the meeting comes with the Russian in the Seychelles in January. I know the Emiratis delivered the Russian to the meeting.



That’s why the question is so important, whether you were working on behalf of the Trump team or even if they didn't ask you, was anyone on the Trump team aware that you were at this meeting?



PRINCE: No one was aware from the Trump team that I was even there.



BURNETT: No one was aware that you were there.



PRINCE: It was private business. It had nothing to do with the U.S. government. It had nothing to do with the Trump team or the transition team or anything else.



BURNETT: And what was the meeting about, then?



PRINCE: Future business. It’s -- the Russian was someone that the Emiratis had done business with and said maybe someone useful for you to know.



BURNETT: And that was pretty much the extent of it?



PRINCE: That’s it.



BURNETT: And in terms of, and you’re saying it was all -- when people talk about whether there was a possible backchannel or anybody -- all of that, you're saying, no, off the table?



PRINCE: Complete hogwash.



BURNETT: All right. Well, I appreciate it and I appreciate you answering our questions about it. Thank you, Erik Prince.



PRINCE: I’m amazed about the continued obsession with this, but when you have people dying in Afghanistan, Americans dying, let's figure out a way to cauterize the losses.