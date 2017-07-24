Rep. Gutierrez: When Democrats Take Majority We're Going To "Eliminate" Trump

Rep. Luis Gutierrez (D-IL) ripped President Trump for his immigration policy in a sermon at Chicago's Lincoln United Methodist Church on Saturday. The Democratic Congressman said Trump is the "major criminal" and he will "eliminate" him as president when the Democrats win a majority in the House.



The Lincoln United Methodist Church is a sanctuary church and according to Gutierrez's website, he "spoke to a packed house about the need to defend DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) and other forms of legal immigration status that are under attack from Republicans and Donald Trump."



Gutierrez said that while Trump is attempting to criminalize immigrants, the president is the "real criminal." The Congressman said illegal immigrants are not criminals and that history will determine who the true criminals are.



"For me, the major criminal that exists in the United States of America is called Donald Trump, he lives at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue at the White House," Gutierrez said to the congregation. "And we're going to take actions today, and we're going to take actions tomorrow. And there will soon be a majority in the House of Representatives, and I'm going to make sure that I am there to make sure of one thing, that we write those articles of impeachment and take him to trial before the Senate and eliminate him as president of the United States of America."



Watch Gutierrez's full remarks:



