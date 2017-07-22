Back to Videos

Tucker Carlson: Is It Possible To Get Control Of Our Intelligence Agencies?

|
Posted By Ian Schwartz
On Date July 22, 2017

Tucker Carlson addressed constant leaks by intelligence agencies that affect the Trump administration on Friday's broadcast of Tucker Carlson Tonight on the FOX News Channel:

TUCKER CARLSON, FOX NEWS: There's a Washington Post story that just crossed my desk, it made the hair on my arms stand up. Apparently, our intel agencies, somewhere within them, leaked classified communications between Former Russian Ambassador [Sergey] Kislyak and his handlers back in Moscow in an attempt to hurt the Attorney General. No transcript of these have been made available, but according to the anonymous sources quoted in the Post, apparently, the attorney general spoke before he was attorney general about U.S.-Russia relations with Kislyak. So this is clearly an effort by somebody who is not putting his name on it to use classified information to destroy the attorney general...

We give enormous power and huge budgets to our intelligence agencies. And to see the information they gather secretly used for political purposes domestically is a total perversion. It's scary. And this is not a defense of Trump or Russia policy or anything like that, no president should have to deal with his own intel agencies selectively leaking classified information in order to hurt people. So like why doesn't he have control over his intel agencies? Is it possible to get control of them?

NED RYUN, AMERICAN MAJORITY CEO: This is one of the things that I think is very interesting. When you're seeing the intelligence communities, and agencies push back on some of his appointments and say we have the right to veto. In many ways, Tucker, this really does crystallize what the elections were about. Are we going to be ruled by an unelected bureaucracy or we going to be ruled or governed by the duly elected president of the United States? And this is the real rub.

Again, I think the bureaucracy is out of control. I think that they have decided they are the ones calling the shots. They feel they don't have to listen to Trump. And so I think Trump does have to take aggressive means. Again, go after these leakers. I have encouraged him to encourage the Office of Inspector General at the DOJ to really go hunt down these leakers and make examples of them. Again, let's not forget to leak classified information is a 10-year prison sentence. You get six or seven of those I think you will see these leaks start to fade away.


President Trump reacted to the leaks Saturday morning on Twitter:




