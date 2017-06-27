American Pravda: 'Project Veritas' Catches CNN Producer Admitting Russia Story Is "Mostly Bullshit," "About Ratings"

In a video released overnight by 'Project Veritas' founder James O'Keefe, CNN producer John Bonifield is caught on film admitting that the network's constant coverage of the Trump-Russia narrative is "mostly bullshit" and "the president is probably right to say [CNN] is witch-hunting [him]."



He also noted the story is "good for business."



"I havenâ€™t seen any good enough evidence to show that the President committed a crime," he said. "I just feel like they donâ€™t really have it but they want to keep digging. And so I think the President is probably right to say, like, look you are witch hunting me. You have no smoking gun, you have no real proof."



He also said: "Itâ€™s a business, people are like the media has an ethical phssssssâ€¦All the nice cutesy little ethics that used to get talked about in journalism school youâ€™re just like, thatâ€™s adorable. Thatâ€™s adorable. This is a business."



About CNN CEO, Jeff Zucker, the producer said: "Just to give you some context, President Trump pulled out of the climate accords and for a day and a half we covered the climate accords. And the CEO of CNN (Jeff Zucker) said in our internal meeting, he said good job everybody covering the climate accords, but weâ€™re done with that, letâ€™s get back to Russia."



