Trade
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Trading Places? GOP, Dems and the Politics of Trade
Republicans, Democrats, and the politics of trade....15h agoRead it on Commonplace
The Trade War With Canada Is No Gouda
Victor Davis Hanson: Don't Blame Trump for Canada's Problems
Victor David Hanson comments on Canada's economic troubles amid a "trade war" wth the U. S.10/02/26Watch it on World News
A Trade Pact With Europe Could Be a Game Changer
A renewed commitment to American values and alliances coupled with bold reforms by Europe would be a geopolitical and economic home run.09/29/26Read it on Wall Street Journal
China Is Using Washington's Playbook
When Chinese President Xi Jinping visits Washington for a summit meeting with President Trump, he will have some serious leverage.
In August, Beijing announced its broadest package of trade countermeasures since last year’s truce with President Trump. The timing matters. The measures come just weeks before the high-stakes summit and signal that China is trying to gain a negotiating advantage before Xi sits down with Trump.
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Trump's Latest Trade Threat Would Start a Massive Recession
Cutting off countries that export more to us than they import would mean ending trade with 95 countries and territories: China, Taiwan, South...09/19/26Read it on HuffPost
The Canada Goose
Mark Carney is quite the leader. Frustrated by U.S. demands for participation in a North American trading block, which would purportedly sacrifice...09/19/26Read it on Commonplace
The Fantasy House of Mark Carney
Mark Carney's anti-American crusade risks hurting Canada's economy while strengthening China and exposing the contradictions behind his trade war...09/15/26Read it on American Greatness
Trump: Mexico Has Nothing That We Have To Have; They Do Have Hot Tamales
President Donald Trump threatened to cut off trade with Mexico and Canada at an Oval Office media availability on Friday . "We lose with Mexico $195 billion a year," Trump said.09/04/26Watch it on White House
Trump: "We Could Do Tremendous Good For Ourselves By Just Not Trading With Other Countries"
President Trump explained the philosophy behind his trade policy during a press conference Friday in the Oval Office: "We could do tremendous good for ourselves by just not trading with countries. " "We lose with Mexico $195 billion a year," Trump said.09/04/26Watch it on White House
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