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The Right Way To Make Data Centers Pay Their Way
Trump Defends Jensen Huang: "By The Way, He's A Man"
President Donald Trump defended ousted Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang at a press conference on Friday: "You have to understand, China makes chips, too. And if we're not going to sell them, they'll make them themselves.15h agoWatch it on White House
Why Not Build Data Centers Where Voters Are on Board?
Digital newsstand featuring 7000+ of the world’s most popular newspapers & magazines. Enjoy unlimited reading on up to 5 devices with 7-day free...15h agoRead it on Boston Globe
Anthropic’s Wall Street Debut Marks a New Chapter
Anthropic, the company behind the Claude AI chatbot, is set to begin trading Thursday in the largest stock market debut of all time....1d agoRead it on CNN
Elon Musk: Firing Jensen Huang Is Like "Kicking Michael Jordan Off Your Team"
Elon Musk sits down with Andrew Ross Sorkin at the "New York Times" DealBook Summit, where he defends Jensen Huang following his ouster as NVIDIA CEO ANDREW ROSS SORKIN: There is a lot to talk about, and you're in China with the president, but I wanted to talk about something we've been talking about all day to virtually every guest, but I know you've been at the forefront of it because you're a close friend of his, and you've been out publicly talking about it, which is the Jensen story, and this idea of bringing Jensen back, and if not bringing Jensen back, the possibility of potentially hiring Jensen yourself. So what can you tell us?2d agoWatch it on World News
Trump: "We Have To Take Care Of Our Geniuses"
President Donald Trump is interviewed by FOX News White House correspondent Jacqui Heinrich on "The Ingraham Angle" in Shenzhen, China, on Wednesday for the APEC summit. "You wouldn't probably have Elon today.2d agoWatch it on White House
Warner: "These Are Not Coordinated Cyber Attacks"--AI Improving Existing Systems Faster Than They Can Handle
Senate Intelligence Vice Chairman Mark Warner, a Democrat from Virginia, told MS NOW's "Morning Joe" that U. S.2d agoWatch it on MSNBC
Rubio on Recent Tech Outages: "We Are Not Under Systemic Attack"
Secretary of State Marco Rubio told reporters at a press conference Tuesday night that there is no connection between several high-profile tech breakdowns over the last couple of weeks. "These incidents that you’ve been reporting on have nothing to do with each other.2d agoWatch it on State Department
How Big of a Game Release Will Grand Theft Auto VI Be?
Gamers and those who love us are about to get a generational experience we've been waiting for for more than 10 years. That means we're going to...2d agoRead it on USA TODAY
Perfect Storm Is Descending on Tech Industry
The stock market is set to christen a new trillion-dollar company on Wednesday, as the AI juggernaut Anthropic goes public.2d agoRead it on Vox
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