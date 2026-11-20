Ian Schwartz • World News

Elon Musk sits down with Andrew Ross Sorkin at the "New York Times" DealBook Summit, where he defends Jensen Huang following his ouster as NVIDIA CEO ANDREW ROSS SORKIN: There is a lot to talk about, and you're in China with the president, but I wanted to talk about something we've been talking about all day to virtually every guest, but I know you've been at the forefront of it because you're a close friend of his, and you've been out publicly talking about it, which is the Jensen story, and this idea of bringing Jensen back, and if not bringing Jensen back, the possibility of potentially hiring Jensen yourself. So what can you tell us?