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Governments Must Cooperate To Defend Online Security
THE INDEPENDENT VIEW: Editorial: The risk of cyber attacks on companies, public bodies and the internet itself is growing as artificial intelligence...9h agoRead it on The Independent
The Violent, Terrifying Acceleration Of Everything
The world is changing faster than our ability to understand it, defend it or control it....9h agoRead it on Substack
Huang Saga Shows How Crony Capitalism Endangers U.S.
Apparently it’s fine for a rich, powerful tycoon to risk national security as long as he’s propping up the stock market...9h agoRead it on The Guardian
Ro Khanna On Nvidia: "Is China Stealing Our Most Advanced Chips?"
California Democrat Rep. Ro Khanna said people need to keep their focus on the most significant part of the NVIDIA-Jensen Huang scandal, telling "Meet the Press" this is something, "whether you’re a Republican, Independent, or Democrat, you should care about as a matter of national security.9h agoWatch it on Meet the Press
'This Week' Roundtable: Jensen Huang Is Too-Big-To-Fail? Can Van Hollen Overtake Schumer?
Former DNC Chair Donna Brazile, Elizabeth Shultze, Susan Glasser, and Ramesh Ponnuru join Martha Raddatz on ABC's "This Week" to consider the shock the return of Nvidia founder Jensen Huang has had on the worlds of politics and markets, and the debate among Senate Democrats to choose a leader.9h agoWatch it on This Week
Nvidia and Failing U.S. Export Controls
How Did Cop31 Go So Wrong?
The longest-running UN climate talks featured plenty of high-stakes drama before they came crashing to a halt without a deal...9h agoRead it on The Guardian
USAID Unmasked
USAID was feeding more global and domestic left-wing cronies than it was feeding starving children....9h agoRead it on American Thinker
AI & Riemann Hypothesis: Triumph of Intelligence, Test of Democracy
Editorial: Machines are solving problems that have been beyond the reach of human ingenuity. Their growing power must not become the sole preserve of...1d agoRead it on The Guardian
AI Breaks Another Washington Monopoly
The CBO will face more competition than ever. That’s good for Congress and the CBO....1d agoRead it on Washington Post
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