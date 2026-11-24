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Amazon Warehouses Are Mathematical Marvels
Do You Want a Human World?
Artificial intelligence: The phrase and the concept were invented by cognitive scientists in the 1950s....8h agoRead it on Compact Magazine
Kennedy: "It's Not My Place As a Senator To Tell Mr. Huang He Can't Cheat On His Wife"
Louisiana Republican Sen. John Kennedy told FOX News on Monday evening that he expects Jensen Huang to use his Fifth Amendment rights when questioned by Congress.8h agoWatch it on Fox & Friends
Nvidia Has a Board. Why Is Trump Picking Its CEO?
Jensen Huang and the Price of Losing Genius
Eleven days of turmoil at Nvidia exposed the value of exceptional talent and the stakes in America’s technological race with China....8h agoRead it on TIPP Insights
Pay Close Attention to Who's Behind the AI Curtain
There’s no ghost in the machine. It’s the people behind the machine we need to worry about....8h agoRead it on New York Post
Jensen Huang Welcomed Back To Nvidia: "I'm Going To Be A Better CEO The Second Time Around"
Watch Jensen Huang be enthusiastically welcomed back to Nvidia after his ousting earlier this month. <blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Jensen said he’ll be a better CEO the second time around.1d agoWatch it on World News
Scott Galloway: The Odds Are "Almost Zero" Jensen Huang Is Reinstated at Nvidia
Economist and NYU professor Scott Galloway told CNN last week that he puts an "almost zero percent" chance on Nvidia allowing founder Jensen Huang to return to the position of CEO, as he did Monday morning. Galloway has dipped his toes into politics in recent years, co-hosting the " Raging Moderates " podcast with Jessica Tarlov and "The Pivot" with Kara Swisher.1d agoWatch it on CNN
MIT's Max Tegmark: AI "Alignment" Means "The Machine God Will Be Really Nice" When Humans Lose Control
Max Tegmark, an MIT physicist and author of "Life 3. 0: Being Human in the Age of Artificial Intelligence," warns that the people running Anthropic and other AI companies fairly openly state that they want their machines to overthrow the U.1d agoWatch it on World News
The End of Math?
AI just solved the most famous problem in modern math. Where does that leave mathematicians like me?...1d agoRead it on The Free Press
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