Tim Hains • CNN

Economist and NYU professor Scott Galloway told CNN last week that he puts an "almost zero percent" chance on Nvidia allowing founder Jensen Huang to return to the position of CEO, as he did Monday morning. Galloway has dipped his toes into politics in recent years, co-hosting the " Raging Moderates " podcast with Jessica Tarlov and "The Pivot" with Kara Swisher.