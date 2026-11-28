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AI & Riemann Hypothesis: Triumph of Intelligence, Test of Democracy
Editorial: Machines are solving problems that have been beyond the reach of human ingenuity. Their growing power must not become the sole preserve of...1h agoRead it on The Guardian
AI Breaks Another Washington Monopoly
The CBO will face more competition than ever. That’s good for Congress and the CBO....1h agoRead it on Washington Post
The Algorithmic Tilt
The modern public square no longer exists on street corners or in local town halls. It lives inside the search bars and artificial intelligence......1h agoRead it on RealClearPolitics
The Algorithmic Tilt
The reality is simple. Modern Internet information systems have a structural tilt toward left-wing views. This is not a matter of opinion or a minor technical glitch; it is a direct result of how these systems are built.
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Trust Me, Big Tech Has Stopped Taking AI Safety Seriously
We’re developing the most powerful tech in history – but trust, safeguarding and privacy are being sidelined in favour of huge profit, says an...1d agoRead it on The Guardian
Washington’s War Over Nvidia & Jensen Huang
Macrohistory in Six Facts
Macrohistory in six (plus or minus) graphs...2d agoRead it on Substack
Do You Want a Human World?
Artificial intelligence: The phrase and the concept were invented by cognitive scientists in the 1950s....2d agoRead it on Compact Magazine
A Looming AI Dark Age? There's Another Path
AI is exposing our broken institutions. We still have time to fix them, writes Shyam Sankar....3d agoRead it on The Free Press
A Breakthrough in Space Travel Should Transcend Politics
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