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Trump Lost My Brother!
John Thune’s Reckless Recess Dereliction of Duty
Trump Slams 'The Pardon Business'
Enjoy the videos and music you love, upload original content, and share it all with friends, family, and the world on YouTube....4h agoRead it on RealClearPolitics on SiriusXM
Christie: Marco Rubio Has "Given Away The Essence Of Who He Is To Get A Title"
In an interview with Politico's Dasha Burns, former Gov. Chris Christie (R-NJ) argues that Republicans need a new vision for 2028 that isn’t tied to Donald Trump, and says Marco Rubio "has given away the essence of who he is.2d agoWatch it on Politico
Shapiro: Trump Is Disconnected From The American People, He Thinks He's Done Everything Beautifully
Ben Shapiro joins Amna Nawaz on PBS's Settle In podcast to discuss the Republican Party's midterm election losses and President Trump's role in the results. AMNA NAWAZ, PBS: I want to talk about politics.2d agoWatch it on Ben Shapiro
Ben Shapiro: I'd Love To See Rubio Run, I Agree With Him Much More Than Vance
Ben Shapiro joins Amna Nawaz on PBS's Settle In podcast to discuss the future of the Republican Party, including his preference for Marco Rubio over JD Vance as a potential 2028 presidential candidate. AMNA NAWAZ, HOST: Who do you think the Republicans should be picking to lead next?2d agoWatch it on Ben Shapiro
The GOP Majority Should Go Out in Glory
Republicans haven't yet lost control of Congress -- but what are they doing with the time they have left?
The answer ought to be: as much as humanly possible, and then some.
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Republican Majorities Could Return Sooner Than Expected
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said his party’s November losses “were close to an extinction-level event.” As bad and shocking as they were when DeSantis spoke the day after the drubbing, they have gotten worse since then, as more close races have been decided. According to Real Clear Politics’ November 23 count, Republicans lost nine Senate seats and 44 House seats (with six seats still undecided).
GOP Majorities Could Return Sooner Than Expected
Republicans’ long road back to congressional majorities may not take as long as most think. This isn’t because Republicans’ losses weren’t bad; they...2d agoRead it on RealClearPolitics
To Repair Party, Republicans Need To Put America First
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