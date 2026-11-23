Infrastructure
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Infrastructure Crisis Can No Longer Be Ignored
America’s infrastructure crisis can no longer be ignored....12h agoRead it on The Nation
Buttigieg: FAA Shutdown Caused By "Something They Did While Trying To Improve It"
Former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg offers his view of what happened last week to bring the air traffic control system down for most of Friday afternoon on MS NOW's "Morning Joe. " MS NOW HOST: I know you’re not on the inside now, Mr.5d agoWatch it on Morning Joe
Enough With the Politicking. Just Fix the FAA
Money Alone Won't Fix America's Air Traffic Control System
On Friday evening, in the midst of the second-longest closure ever of US airspace, I bought two plane tickets and found myself contemplating,...6d agoRead it on Vox
Replace, Don't Repair, the Air-Traffic Control System
Congress should start from scratch and allow one year to design a new state-of-the-art system.6d agoRead it on Wall Street Journal
Hatred of Data Centers Doesn't Compute
There's a hidden menace out there. Big-money projects built at the behest of the oligarchy are taking huge amounts of water from our communities,...6d agoRead it on Wall Street Journal
Held Hostage in the Skies
When aging telecommunications routers overloaded and forced the Federal Aviation Administration to issue a sudden nationwide ground stop, thousands of flights were frozen across the country. For the millions of travelers stranded in terminals, and for the air traffic controllers forced to manage congested skies with equipment built over two decades ago, the crisis was no surprise. It was the predictable result of a political system where lawmakers routinely put local earmarks and self-interest ahead of public safety.
Across major hubs from Newark and Chicago to Atlanta, the invisible digital backbone keeping aircraft separated is running on borrowed time. Legacy copper wiring, analog voice switches, and obsolete radar systems need a complete, $50 billion overhaul. It is not just internal aviation officials sounding the alarm. Independent aviation experts, safety boards, and aerospace engineering coalitions have repeatedly cautioned that the nation’s air traffic control network is operating on a dangerous margin of error. Yet even as these warnings mount, the money required to fix the system remains trapped behind a wall of congressional gridlock.
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Held Hostage in the Skies
When aging telecommunications routers overloaded and forced the Federal Aviation Administration to issue a sudden nationwide ground stop, thousands...1w agoRead it on RealClearPolitics
Transportation Secretary Duffy Performs Rare "Full Ginsburg," Appearing On All The Sunday Shows After Unprecedented Air Traffic Control Shutdown
Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy performed the rare "Full Ginsburg" —appearing on all five major U. S.1w agoWatch it on Campaign Ads
Transport Secretary Duffy: "I Take Responsibility For What Was Given To Me By Prior Administrations"
Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy told CNN that he takes responsibility for the computer fail that grounded all planes in the U. S.1w agoWatch it on CNN
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