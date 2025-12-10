RCP senior elections analyst Sean Trende discussed the latest developments in the 2026 redistricting war following the recent Supreme Court decision allowing Texas Republicans to redraw their congressional map. NPR reports the scoreboard so far, shows six more safe seats for Democrats and nine for Republicans, with more states pending.



"If both sides do what they’re trying to do, there will be maybe 10 swing seats total remaining, and Democrats only need three," Trende told the RCP podcast on Tuesday.



"Virginia is going to try to redistrict. They’re going to put a constitutional amendment up probably in April. We don’t know if it would gain Democrats three or four seats, depending on how aggressive they want to be," Trende explained. "Florida will probably redistrict—another two or three seats in Republicans’ favor."



"The big unknown is still Louisiana v. Callais at the Supreme Court, which could strike down or severely limit Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act," Trende explained. "That’s another six or seven seats for Republicans. Total GOP net could be around 12 seats. But if Trump’s job approval is still in the 40s, I don’t think it matters—Democrats still take the House."



"But it does make it so the Democrats might have to win the popular vote by three or four points in order to take the House, which is not a great democratic norm. But these redistricting wars have been building for decades," Trende said.