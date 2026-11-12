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French Citizens Shouldn't Be Charged for Offending Muslims
In France, it seems it's a greater crime to criticize immigration — or, god forbid, Islam — than to destroy cities and terrorize civilians.1w agoRead it on New York Post
"Get Real" w/ David DesRosiers: The First Amendment Is First For a Reason -- Judith Miller, Ben Barr
The First Amendment is the first for a reason. Our republic does not work when government regulates speech.1w agoWatch it on Campaign Ads
The Corporate Spending Bogeyman Coming for Free Speech
Halloween is the season for haunted houses, campfire ghost stories, and manufactured frights.
In politics, however, one of the scariest stories is told year-round.
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The Corporate Spending Bogeyman Coming for Free Speech
Halloween is the season for haunted houses, campfire ghost stories, and manufactured frights.3w agoRead it on RealClearPolitics
Why Do They Despise Musk?
Elon Musk's shift to the right, support for Trump, and defense of free speech have turned a former liberal darling into a target of the Left's...3w agoRead it on American Greatness
A Frantic GOP Attacks the First Amendment - and the Truth
Only Congress Can Defend Our Right to Private Conversation
Imagine you’re walking through a quiet park with your best friend. You lower your voices and speak privately about something very personal and sensitive. You need no government permission to have this conversation. You do not expect an intelligence agency to listen in and decide whether your conversation sounds suspicious.
You’re just two friends, talking. Why shouldn’t we expect the same freedom to speak freely and privately when we communicate online?
Only Congress Can Defend Our Right to Private Conversation
Imagine you're walking through a quiet park with your best friend. You lower your voices and speak privately about something very personal and...10/20/26Read it on RCP
A 1st Amendment Award for a 1st Amendment Opponent
"The number one challenge that we see is the First Amendment in the United States," said Katherine Maher, now CEO of formerly government subsidized...10/19/26Read it on Chronicles
Britain's Online Speech Crackdown: Arrested Over Memes That Cause "Anxiety"
"Full Measure" host Sharyl Attkisson looks at the UK's Online Safety Act, passed in 2023, which has unleashed what many consider disturbing policing of online speech. FULL MEASURE: It’s a focal point of national discussion: online hate, misinformation, and what constitutes each.10/15/26Watch it on Full Measure
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