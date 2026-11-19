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Trump Says Tech Outages Are 'Fine.' Who Believes Him?
Americans have been searching for answers.3d agoRead it on The Guardian
Don't Dismiss the Shenzhen Summit
Trump Lands Significant Wins in Defamation Cases
The President Deserves Better
Calm After the Storm--or Before the Next One?
Are we in post-tempest territory? Or is the real storm yet to come?...15h agoRead it on American Greatness
Trump Praises Jeffries and Schumer, Sees Room for Deals
Trump described Hakeem Jeffries as “streetwise” and “smart," and said a Democratic Congress may be easier to work with than a Republican one...15h agoRead it on Time
Trump Is Right: Veering From MAGA Costs Republicans
Trump said people who veer from MAGA "don't do very well," and he's right -- Republicans lost both chambers of Congress after Trump started a new war....15h agoRead it on The Federalist
Truly a Golden Age--of BS
Just Ask Trump...15h agoRead it on Sanity Clause
200 Mentions of Trump Reveal What Befell Biden
He could be the answer to a trivia question: Who was president between Trump’s first and second terms?...2d agoRead it on Washington Post
Trump Optimistic: 'Unbelievably Productive' Next 2 Years
Trump said he believes the opportunity to make deals with the incoming Congress is stronger now because he holds veto power.3d agoRead it on Washington Examiner
5 Takeaways on Unprecedented Summit With Putin, Xi
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