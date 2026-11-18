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Virginia's Blue Wave Holds 3 Lessons for Democrats
Gov. Abigail Spanberger: Voters who put their trust in Democrats are demanding serious, purposeful oversight — accountability, not retribution. The...2d agoRead it on MS Now
Hemingway: Democrats Crush Their Enemies When They Have Power, When Republicans Have Power "They Tend To Do Very Little"
FOX News contributor and editor-in-chief of The Federalist Mollie Hemingway addresses Congressional Democrats' plans to probe the Trump administration in an interview on FOX Business Network's Varney & Co. STUART VARNEY, FOX BUSINESS ANCHOR: Now this California Congressman Robert Garcia revealed more about the Democrats' plans for investigations into President Trump's family and the whole administration.3h agoWatch it on FOX Business Network
Carville: Democrats Must Choose Black Voters Over "Urban Progressive A**holes" Who Don't Understand Them
Political War Room host James Carville warns Democrats need to stop catering to the progressive left at the expense of Black voters, whom he describes as the party's most important constituency. MARK MCKINNON, FORMER REPUBLICAN STRATEGIST: Hello, James, how are you doing?3h agoWatch it on Politics War Room
How To Misread a Blue Wave
No, the midterms did not validate economic populism3h agoRead it on The Argument
Texas Gov.-Elect Hinojosa: I'm An "Economic Populist," "Corporate Interests Have Corrupted Both Parties"
Texas Gov. -elect Gina Hinojosa discusses her proposed data center moratorium, immigration policy, and working with Elon Musk on FNC's Special Report .1d agoWatch it on Special Report
Mollie Hemingway: Democrats Are Being Transparent About Their Plans For "Political Payback" Against Trump Allies
FOX News contributor Mollie Hemingway joins John Roberts to discuss Democrats' plans to investigate President Trump and his allies. JOHN ROBERTS, FOX NEWS: Elon Musk says he is not associated with the MAGA movement, but that's not enough to keep Democrats at bay, as Hakeem Jeffries opens the door to sweeping probes of President Trump and his allies.1d agoWatch it on FOX News Channel
Competing Theories on What’s Next for Democrats
Moderates finally agree with progressives on the need to make life affordable but are vague on the specifics so as not to offend their billionaire...1d agoRead it on American Prospect
Democrats Shouldn't Forget Why They Won
The oversight card could easily backfire with voters who want more action on inflation and less political infighting.1d agoRead it on Wall Street Journal
Ditching Green New Deal Key to Democrat Victory
Democrats won on affordability, not climate. Now they must choose between cutting energy costs and clinging to costly green mandates.2d agoRead it on Washington Examiner
American Reset
We've Stumbled into a New Era2d agoRead it on Substack
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