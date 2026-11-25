Crime
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Illegal Alien Cut Loose Just a Day Before Alleged Murder
In New York City’s upside-down world ruled by sanctuary, soft-on-crime policies, a lunatic will not only be shielded from ICE or lockup, he’ll be...1h agoRead it on New York Post
America's Mayor, Crime Fighter: Giuliani's Heroic Impact
When President Trump said last year he would give Rudy Giuliani the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the former mayor had just been so seriously...1h agoRead it on New York Post
Bad Timing for Mamdani's Absurd Rikers Island Plan
Alexander Florentino, 25, a vagrant who has been arrested in the area a reported 38 times this year, allegedly attacked 62-year-old Jin Yu around 3...2d agoRead it on New York Post
Does Left Care More About Criminals Than Innocent Victims?
In New York, the scales of justice are out of balance: In every instance, politicians favor the criminals over the public....2d agoRead it on New York Post
The Next Great American City That Wasn't
A cautionary tale....2d agoRead it on Washington Post
Lessons About Leniency From Iryna Zarutska's Murder
Charlotte, NC, may get a judge to toss the wrongful-death suit over the horrific 2025 murder of Iryna Zarutska on a light-rail train, but the news...3d agoRead it on New York Post
Crime Rates Have Never Been Lower. Why?
We are all living in a very different world when it comes to crime than we were just a few years ago....5d agoRead it on New York Times
Mamdani Dismantles New York City's Riot Defenses
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani's disbanding of the NYPD's SRG unit is a serious mistake. It will reduce public safety.6d agoRead it on Washington Examiner
Crushing Violent Crime Back at the Center of FBI's Mission
We have made tremendous progress, but our work is far from finished.1w agoRead it on Fox News
Disbanding Protest Unit Makes New York Less Safe
As a federal prosecutor, I saw criminals and terrorists use protests as cover for violence. Now the mayor is dismantling the unit trained to stop...1w agoRead it on The Free Press
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