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Imagine How Angry People Will Be If We Fail
"Let's see what's possible in terms of what the President has said with respect to healthcare. Can you imagine how angry the American people will be...16h agoRead it on ABC
Republicans Are Lucky 2026 Wasn’t 2028
According to Real Clear Politics, they lost the generic House vote by nearly 14 points — just two years after winning the 2024 presidential popular...16h agoRead it on The Hill
'Fox News Sunday' Panel: What AI Guardrails Can Congress Agree On? Trump-Putin-Xi Meeting
FNC's Shannon Bream hosts Olivia Beavers, Doug Heye, Juan Williams, and Josh Kraushaar to break down what Congress can do to regulate AI, and the fallout from the US-Russia-China summit last week in China.16h agoWatch it on Fox News Sunday
Hakeem Jeffries: Imagine How Angry People Will Be If Washington Fails To Do Anything About Affordability
Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, who is set to become House Speaker in January, told CbS's Margaret Brennan the areas where he thinks Democrats could potentially work with President Trump, who said Friday that he's "open to great healthcare.16h agoWatch it on Face the Nation
'Meet the Press' Roundtable: Could Trump Make A Deal With Democrats?
NBC News Chief Justice of National Affairs correspondent, Kelly O’Donnell, former Secretary of Homeland Security, Jeh Johnson, and former Trump White House Director of Legislative Affairs, Marc Short, join NBC's Kristen Welker.16h agoWatch it on Meet the Press
Van Hollen: Senate Democrats Are On Probation Until We Get Something Done
Maryland Democrat Sen. Chris Van Hollen told "Meet the Press" why he should be Senate Majority Leader instead of Sen.16h agoWatch it on Meet the Press
The Majority and the Minefield
The Perils Of Power...16h agoRead it on TIPP Insights
One Vote Away From Getting Back to Building
AOC Should Consider Cautionary Tale of Van Hollen
The Maryland Senator might have become Speaker of the House if he had been more patient. Ocasio-Cortez might want to stay in the House....16h agoRead it on Washington Monthly
Is Schumer the Problem? Or Is It the Job Itself?
The job of Senate majority leader also isn’t really about winning a national popularity contest....16h agoRead it on Vox
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