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Here’s How Democrats Should Investigate Trump’s Corruption
Nuke the Filibuster? Pack the Court? Let's Not
Upending norms always has unintended consequences....13h agoRead it on Washington Sun
GOP Congress’s Crucial Final 30 Days Before Oblivion
These may be the most important 30 days of their careers....13h agoRead it on American Greatness
Van Hollen’s Challenge to Schumer Exposes Dem Rift on Israel
Majority Leader Race Shows Dems Blind to Midterms’ Lesson
The two-man majority leader race is between a pair of ideological weathervanes, New York’s Chuck Schumer and Maryland’s Chris Van Hollen....13h agoRead it on New York Post
Van Hollen’s Unlikely Bid for Senate Majority Leader
The Maryland senator emerged as an unexpected progressive voice during the second Trump Administration. Now he’s trying to take down Chuck Schumer....13h agoRead it on The New Yorker
Congress' Lost Ambition
Americanists must be every bit as aggressive and resolute in defending the Constitution as the Left is in sabotaging it....13h agoRead it on The American Mind
The Long Local History Behind Senator-Elect Colom
The Mississippi senator-elect Scott Colom grew up in Columbus, near Alabama, and the community there had a lot to do with his unexpected victory....1d agoRead it on The New Yorker
Vance: Will Meet With El-Sayed "Soon"
Vice President JD Vance talks to reporters after serving dinner at the Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.2d agoWatch it on White House
Step 1 for Democrats: Kill the Filibuster
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