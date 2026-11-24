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El-Sayed's 'TrumpCare' Gambit Isn't a Bad Idea
The incoming senator understands that the path to Trump's desk is through flattery and branding deals....8h agoRead it on MS Now
Amy Walter: Trump Treating Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang As "Too Big To Fail"
Amy Walter of the Cook Political Report joins PBS NewsHour to discuss bipartisan scrutiny of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's return. AMNA NAWAZ, PBS NEWSHOUR: Let's start with the Nvidia news.8h agoWatch it on PBS NewsHour
The GOP Majority Should Go Out in Glory
Sen. Ruben Gallego Warns Nvidia Board: "Trump Is Gone In Two Years," Cooperate Or Be "Poor and Broke"
Arizona Democrat Sen. Ruben Gallego warns Nvidia executives and board members that Donald Trump can only protect them for two more years, and if they don't want to end up "broke and poor," they should cooperate with investigations from Congressional Democrats, during an appearance today on MS NOW: STEPHANIE RUHLE, MS NOW: Do you think he's showing up?8h agoWatch it on MSNBC
Raskin Questions Trump, Lutnick, Cantor Fitzgerald, Nvidia Ties: "Megacorporate State"
Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin, the top Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee, calls for an investigation into Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick over a potential conflict of interest involving his company, Cantor Fitzgerald, and Nvidia.8h agoWatch it on CNBC
Rep. Gomez To Resign Following House Ethics Report
The House Ethics Committee said Gomez, who lost his bid for re-election this year, made unwanted sexual advances toward a House staff member....8h agoRead it on MS Now
Bogus Arguments Against Killing the Filibuster
Suddenly, I am gripped with fear that the Democrats are sleepwalking. They have just been handed a mandate from the voters that has few parallels in...8h agoRead it on The New Republic
30-Watt Thune and the Lame-Duck GOP Senate
Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., makes “low-energy” Jeb Bush look like a hyperactive teenager during a national Ritalin shortage....8h agoRead it on The Daily Signal
The Can't-Miss Way To Prove That Dems Have Solutions
A single-issue bill strategy will either force Trump to veto enormously popular legislation—or sign bills that would actually benefit all Americans....8h agoRead it on The Nation
Huang Return Makes Investigations Even More Urgent
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) told CNN that Jensen Huang still needs to be investigated. "Having him come back means the urgency of the investigation...8h agoRead it on CNN
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