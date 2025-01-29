With RFK, ‘Golden Age’ Could Be Golden for Cash-Hungry Lawyers

Should Coke be forced to use cane sugar again? Which food coloring will be banned next? What’s the fate of seed oils in the American diet and school lunches?

These aren’t the musings of some fringe online health influencer; these are the rumored policy priorities of attorney and former Democratic-turned-independent presidential candidate, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., whose Senate confirmation hearing for the position of Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services finally happens Wednesday morning.

RFK is one of many recent enigmas in American politics to be propelled into the inner circle of President Trump.

As a Democrat and then an independent candidate for president, RFK felt the wrath of both progressive dark money groups and the Democratic National Convention itself. He was stymied by rule changes and lawsuits to prevent him from getting on the ballot in states he needed to qualify. His one-time running mate, Nicole Shanahan, claims left-leaning groups created dozens of well-funded PACs with the singular goal of blocking RFK’s access to run as an independent.

Ironically, what curbed Kennedy’s presidential ambitions before he dropped out was the very tactic he’d championed and perfected his entire career – extreme lawfare.

There has already been plenty of ink spilled on RFK’s views on vaccines, corruption of federal agencies, or even whether he’s a secret fan of nicotine pouches like Zyn. But little has been said about his very public career as a tort lawyer, one hell-bent on stopping innovation, development, and even clean energy projects.

Name a high-profile lawsuit against a major company or project and RFK has had some hand in it: DuPont, Monsanto, the Dakota Access pipeline, and the shuttering of the Indian Point nuclear power station in New York City, which decimated NYC’s carbon-neutral electricity generation goals, just to name a few.

As counsel for the infamous injury law firm Morgan & Morgan, the green group Riverkeeper, as well as his own firm, Kennedy and Madonna LLP, RFK made his name on environmental cases that scored him six-figure attorney fees from companies rushing to settle. For years, RFK was the preeminent plaintiff attorney who could sway a jury or a judge for high-dollar settlements.

His name recognition alone was chief to his practice of injury law.

While many of RFK’s cases took on obvious pollution that harmed people, such as mountaintop removal mining of coal or dumping in the Hudson River, his crusades against nuclear power, hydroelectricity, oil pipelines, and even wind power have left many concerned that his legal pursuits from this past life will bleed over into his new one serving in the Trump administration.

Even President Trump acknowledged this when he promised on the campaign trail to “keep Bobby away from the liquid gold,” a nod of recognition to RFK’s history of legal battles with oil firms that could unlock Trump’s goal of a “golden age.”

How will he now use his power if he’s confirmed to a cabinet-level position to oversee the government’s largest civilian bureaucracy? Will it be open season on medical device companies that offer life-saving products and are regulated by Kennedy’s agency? Will industrial farmers who feed our country have to dodge hordes of both private sector and HHS lawyers to avoid costly verdicts or fines?

“There’s more opportunities for plaintiffs’ lawyers and those involved in mass tort to be more bullish in the next four years,” said Steve Nober, founder and CEO of Consumer Attorney Marketing Group, in comments to Bloomberg Law.

Many consumer advocates who care about innovation and affordable goods are leery about elevating a well-heeled lawyer who has spent most of his career tearing down and obstructing free enterprise to lead such a powerful agency like HHS.

Though there are a myriad of health care and diet issues in the United States that HHS could credibly take action on, it isn’t clear that RFK will discriminate between his agenda and Trump’s.

If RFK is opening the taps to his former colleagues in the trial bar, attorneys who can smell an opportunity for a large lawsuit or settlement a mile away, then consumers are in for a long and costly ride. Trump’s “golden age” would be lost.