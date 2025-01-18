Ignore the Road Rage: Congestion Pricing Is Sound Policy

At the beginning of January, New York Governor Kathy Hochul resurrected New York City’s congestion tax from a grave of her own digging, eliciting the political equivalent of screeching tires and angry middle fingers from such disparate forces as President-elect Donald Trump, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, New York Reps. Mike Lawler and Ritchie Torres, and New York’s United Federation of Teachers. Lawler’s campaign even launched a website – congestionpricingsucks.com – to express disapproval, and Trump has vowed to roll back the policy once he takes office.

On one hand, the unpopularity of congestion pricing is understandable, given the assumption that people favor policies that work in their economic self-interest. It’s not in a given New York driver’s immediate self-interest to have to pay more money to drive, so it is reasonable for them to oppose a policy requiring as much. It’s also understandable (assuming a delegate model of representation) that elected officials who represent such New York drivers will take positions that align with their constituents’ perceived and expressed self-interest. But while compelling political justifications exist for such positions, compelling policy justifications are harder to find.

And this is because congestion pricing represents public policy at its most elegant and efficient. One of the fundamental tenets of public policy is that the government should step in when the market fails. One of the ways in which the market most often fails is by producing negative externalities – that is, the costs an activity generates that are not reflected in the price paid by the person doing the activity. Traffic congestion is a textbook case of a negative externality. People who drive into Manhattan impose costs (congestion, air pollution, threats to cyclist and pedestrian safety) on other people, including those who choose not to drive into Manhattan. Thankfully, a simple policy fix exists for negative externalities: internalize them. That is, charge the person involved in the activity for the costs that would otherwise be borne by uninvolved third parties. Congestion pricing does just this, with the added bonus that the revenue collected will flow into New York’s beleaguered yet hardworking public transit system. Congestion pricing reflects the true cost of driving into the city while simultaneously incentivizing and subsidizing an alternative. It is fair, efficient, and generally good policy.

The only serious policy justification that has emerged for opposing congestion pricing is based on concerns about equity – essentially, that congestion pricing amounts to a regressive “tax on working families.” While it’s true that higher-income drivers will be able to more easily absorb the fee than relatively lower-income drivers, understanding the equity effects of the policy requires understanding the distribution of its impact – that is, how transportation mode varies by income. According to the city’s 2022 travel survey of New York City residents, individuals with a household income under $50,000 are the least likely to drive (making 26% of trips by vehicle, on average), those with incomes between $50,000 and $200,000 are most likely to drive (35% of trips, on average), and those with incomes above $200,000 are somewhat less likely (31%). These data indicate that, while congestion pricing is not purely regressive, it is true that it will affect middle-income drivers somewhat more than higher-income drivers.

But it’s not like middle-class New York commuters who can’t stomach paying $9 to stay in their cars are out of options. New York has the most expansive public transit system in America and, as is the case with public transit in general, it becomes better as more people ride it. Headlines that foment fear surrounding public transit do not necessarily reflect its actual risk level. As the New York Times pointed out, the chances of being a victim of crime on the New York subway are about the same as getting hurt in a car crash on a two-mile drive. It’s true that disorder on the subway is a problem and one that public transit proponents should acknowledge; it is also true that MTA needs to get its act together on fare evasion, a driver of such disorder that also costs the system over $7 million annually. But, managed wisely, the revenue that congestion pricing generates can provide the resources MTA needs to make the system an even stronger and safer alternative to personal vehicles.

And at the end of the day, the outrage over congestion pricing is about politics, not policy. Maybe congestion pricing’s detractors have serious policy concerns at the heart of their opposition, but it seems more likely that they’re just excited to take a shot at the unpopular Gov. Hochul. And that’s fine; congestion pricing is a potent political issue, and it’s in politicians’ interests to seize on it. As Hochul knows, congestion pricing may not be good politics. But it is good policy – and like cities around the world, New York will be all the better for it.