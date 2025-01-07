A Designed Death: Global Exploration of End-of-Life Choices

The British Parliament’s recent emotional debate and vote regarding physician-assisted suicide underscores the complexity of the issue. The proposed bill passed with a narrow margin in the House of Commons and faces ongoing debate and challenges in the coming months. Both Houses of Parliament must agree to the bill before it becomes a law.

While some hailed this as a step toward greater compassion, others cautioned about the potential erosion of the sanctity of life and the risks to vulnerable populations. Individuals shared deeply personal stories, reflecting both the weight of individual suffering and the broader societal implications of legalizing physician-assisted suicide (PAS).

Conversations about the ethical, legal, and theological dimensions of end-of-life decisions were reignited as global news sources reported on the controversy. The sheer number of written pieces describing the events in London reflect the world’s attention to courts, and legislative bodies grappling with this issue.

Though these contemplative conversations may not yet have arrived at our tables where families, neighbors, and communities gather, they will. In Malcolm Gladwell’s book, “Tipping Point,” he describes a tipping point as “the moment of critical mass, the threshold, the boiling point.” Upon reaching the tipping point, enough movement occurs to result in societal changes which affect everyday life…and in this scenario, death.

In the global trend regarding PAS, all three requirements for a tipping point to occur are developing and are entitled the three principles:

The Law of the Few : “The success of any kind of social epidemic is heavily dependent on the involvement of people with a particular and rare set of social gifts.” These people fall into one of three categories. They are connectors, information specialists, and persuaders.

The Stickiness Factor: Content is presented that is compelling, and memorable. I would add to this list, personal. How we die becomes more important when we become aware of our own mortality.

The Power of Context: Gladwell explains: “Epidemics are sensitive to the conditions and circumstances of the times and places in which they occur.” The recent pandemic resulted in greater death awareness. Discussions about death are no longer marginalized to whispered consultation rooms in conversations between doctors, patients, and loved ones. It has entered the marketplace, the townhall space, the courts, and our places where we gather at tables.

To prepare ourselves for the conversations to come, we must understand the complexities of the issues. This is especially true as it relates to our most deeply held moral convictions grounded in our belief systems.

The Slippery Slope of Physician-Assisted Suicide: Cautionary Tales

The slippery slope argument against physician-assisted suicide warns that allowing it under limited circumstances can lead to broader, potentially unethical practices. Critics argue that once the line is crossed, it becomes challenging to contain, as societal and legal norms may shift to accommodate increasingly permissive euthanasia policies.

For example, in the Netherlands, where euthanasia was legalized in 2002, eligibility criteria have expanded over time. Originally intended for terminally ill patients experiencing unbearable suffering, it now includes individuals with non-terminal conditions like chronic depression or early dementia.

In some cases, euthanasia has been performed on patients who expressed ambiguous consent, raising ethical alarms. A prominent case in 2016 involved a Dutch woman with dementia who was euthanized despite significant controversy over whether her consent was clear and consistent.

Belgium provides another cautionary tale. Initially, euthanasia was limited to adults, but in 2014, it became the first country to legalize it for minors without any age restriction. This decision sparked global concern, particularly because it placed life-and-death decisions in the hands of children who may lack the maturity to fully grasp their choices.

Critics of PAS argue these examples demonstrate how ethical boundaries can erode over time. What begins as a compassionate measure for a small group of individuals can evolve into a normalized practice that undermines the sanctity of life. These real-world instances illustrate why the slippery slope argument remains a pivotal concern in debates over physician-assisted suicide.

This was a prevalent argument from the opponents of the proposed bill in the British Parliament who also used Canada’s experience as a warning. In a few short years, Canada’s acceptance of PAS for the terminally ill expanded to acceptance for the mentally ill. A physician proponent of PAS admitted that not all citizens would have access to adequate mental health care or palliative and hospice care but would have access to PAS.

Is it a stretch to imagine socialized medicine promoting the much less costly designed death over adequate end-of-life care that results in a natural death?

Medicalization of Dying: Complexity in Decision-Making

The rapid advancements in medical technology have significantly altered the process of dying, often extending life far beyond natural limits. While these technologies save countless lives, they also complicate end-of-life decisions, creating scenarios where the line between prolonging life and prolonging suffering becomes blurred. Patients and families must navigate a labyrinth of medical interventions, ethical considerations, and emotional turmoil.

This “medicalization of dying” often shifts the focus from the person to the process, reducing death to a clinical event. In “Anticipating Heaven,” I discuss that over-reliance on medical interventions can rob patients of the opportunity for a more meaningful ending.

The reality is it takes more time to explain why certain medical interventions should be stopped rather than continuing the same course of treatment. Systems that force physicians and other clinical personnel to increase patient workload and maintain time-sensitive care can result in limited discussion during times when it is the most important. Fortunately, the growing community of palliative and hospice providers is helping bridge the gap in these critical conversations.

Dying is never easy, whether it is immediate, delayed, or designed. It can be even harder to watch. I have not and cannot walk in the shoes of another who has a terminal disease and wants to choose the date, time, and method of their dying process. But I have witnessed some extraordinary events occur in the final week, days, and hours of dying patients that may not have occurred in a curated death.

End-of-life experiences may result in reconciliation among loved ones, testimony to the lost, and comfort for family members witnessing a soul anticipating heaven upon departure.