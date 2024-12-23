Breaking Stereotypes: Latinas Vote for Their Vision of America

The 2024 election confirmed that demographics don’t automatically decide outcomes. Political policies and messages must reflect the priorities of the communities they aim to serve. Latino voters, responsible for nearly half the growth of the U.S. electorate since 2020, played a key role in Republican Donald Trump’s victory and down-ballot races. Economic concerns like rising costs, inflation, job opportunities, and affordable housing were central to their decisions. Fifty-nine percent of Latinas voted for Kamala Harris, while 39% chose Trump. Although Harris won majorities among Black and Latino voters, Trump’s gains with these voters since 2020 were enough to secure the presidency.

Latinas have become an influential political force, especially in places like South Texas and Florida. Their growing support for Republicans reflects economic priorities, dissatisfaction with Democratic messaging, and cultural conservatism. However, Republican-supporting Latinos have faced backlash, criticized for “trying to be white” and called “very stupid,” “sexist,” and even “garbage” by critics. This reaction stems from the mistaken assumption that Latinos naturally align with Democratic views on the economy, immigration, social justice, abortion, and labor rights. Such oversimplification ignores the diversity of opinions within the community on these issues while ignoring their family values and religion. Democrats have struggled to connect with Latino voters in meaningful ways, leaving many feeling alienated.

Latina voters are not a monolith.

Latinas often vote for policies based on deeply held values. Many prioritize small government, entrepreneurship, law enforcement, and religious conservatism, finding Democratic policies out of step with their beliefs. Recent elections have highlighted Latinas’ political diversity – some support progressive ideas, while others lean conservative. Older Latinas often prioritize cultural and religious values, aligning with conservative perspectives, while younger, urban Latinas tend to back progressive issues like reproductive rights, healthcare, and education. As one of the fastest-growing demographics, Latinas represent a critical voting bloc in states like Arizona, Nevada, and Texas. This variation underscores the need for tailored outreach that acknowledges the community’s complexity.

Weeks before the election, Democrats misstepped with an ad featuring two women secretly voting for Harris without telling their Trump-supporting husbands. Meant to empower, the ad was seen as condescending and dismissive of Latinas’ commitment to family and faith. In contrast, the Trump campaign successfully engaged in cultural debates. One ad included a 2019 clip of Harris supporting taxpayer-funded gender-affirming surgeries for transgender inmates, ending with the line: “Kamala is for they/them. President Trump is for you.” This messaging resonated with Hispanic voters concerned about traditional values and cultural issues like transgender policies and the rewrite of Title IX that allows men in women’s spaces.

In South Texas, Latinas have helped shift Democratic districts toward Republican victories. Their entrepreneurial spirit and support for pro-business policies align with Republican platforms. Similarly, in Florida, Cuban-American and Venezuelan-American communities, often led by Latina voices, lean conservative due to opposition to socialism and a focus on freedom and democracy. Republicans have successfully engaged these groups by emphasizing shared values and cultural identity.

Latinas’ influence goes beyond voter turnout. Currently, 19 Latina women serve in Congress: 18 in the House of Representatives and one in the Senate. Among them, six are Republicans and 13 are Democrats, including Senator Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV), the first Latina elected to the Senate. In the 2024 U.S. elections, the number of Republican Latinas in Congress remained consistent with previous terms, reflecting the party’s ongoing efforts to engage Latino communities.

But Latinas’ contributions extend far beyond politics – they are also a driving force in the U.S. economy. In 2021 alone, Latinas contributed a staggering $1.3 trillion to the American economy.

Latinas are working more, earning more, and achieving more educational milestones than ever before.

Despite their incredible progress, Latinas still face significant barriers that hinder their full potential. Government overreach, burdensome regulations, and counterproductive policies disproportionately affect them, especially as entrepreneurs and independent contractors. Washington’s bad economic policies, including record-high inflation over the past four years, have further compounded these challenges.

The government should empower, not hinder, Latinas. By reducing regulatory burdens, fostering economic freedom, and creating opportunities for innovation, we can unlock their full potential – and America’s.