Scott Turner for HUD Secretary: A New Era of Leadership and Reform

At a time when housing affordability and economic mobility are at the forefront of national conversations, the need for effective, accountable leadership at the Department of Housing and Urban Development has never been more urgent. To address these challenges, we need a HUD secretary who not only understands the complexities of housing policy but also is committed to implementing bold reforms that prioritize American families and communities. That’s why I am proud to endorse Scott Turner for HUD secretary. His experience, vision, and conservative principles make him the ideal leader to address the critical issues facing our housing crisis today.

One of Scott Turner’s primary goals will be ensuring that HUD is led by professionals who align with President Donald J. Trump’s priorities. For too long, HUD has struggled with bureaucratic inefficiency. Turner will take decisive action to place motivated, politically aligned leaders in key positions, transforming career roles into non-career positions where appropriate. This shift will steer the department toward meaningful change that serves the needs of the American people.

As China’s influence in U.S. housing markets continues to grow unchecked, Turner will prioritize addressing foreign investment in U.S. real estate, particularly from hostile actors. He will actively monitor and respond to foreign acquisitions to safeguard American homeowners and our economy from exploitation. Swift action is vital to protect our national interests.

Another critical area of reform involves reversing the harmful policies of the Biden-Harris administration, which prioritized ideological goals over effective housing solutions. Under Scott Turner, HUD will focus on fairness, transparency, and opportunity for all Americans – without pursuing political objectives. Turner will ensure that taxpayer-funded housing programs prioritize American citizens and legal residents – not illegals – ensuring assistance reaches those who truly need it. He will carry out President Trump’s mandate to ensure illegal aliens are ineligible for public housing, end funding to sanctuary cities, and reinstate the Public Charge rule to stop the misuse of public safety-net benefits. Additionally, Turner will work to ban urban camping and restore the beauty of once-thriving American cities like San Francisco, Chicago, Washington, D.C., and my hometown of New York City.

Turner will also embrace a forward-thinking vision for HUD that transcends mere housing assistance. Empowering individuals and families to achieve self-sufficiency is essential for long-term success. By strengthening work requirements and reducing dependency on federal assistance, Turner will help break the cycle of poverty and create a pathway to economic independence. Furthermore, he will continue efforts to revitalize rural and urban communities left behind by Democrats, while encouraging private capital investment to foster opportunity and upward mobility for all Americans.

Having witnessed the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian in 2022 – particularly in Southwest Florida – I understand the critical role HUD must play in disaster recovery. Communities impacted by natural disasters require swift, coordinated responses to rebuild homes, restore neighborhoods, and help families regain stability. Unfortunately, the federal response has often been slow and inefficient, with some reports suggesting political bias in disaster relief efforts.

Under Scott Turner’s leadership, HUD will streamline disaster recovery efforts, ensuring that resources are deployed quickly and effectively. The federal government will act as a true partner in recovery – one that listens to local communities and responds in real time. Turner will prioritize the rapid and responsible deployment of funds to rebuild homes and strengthen communities’ resilience to future disasters.

As we modernize government efficiency following President Trump’s announcement of the Department of Government Efficiency, Scott Turner will be a vital ally in implementing data-driven, efficient management strategies for HUD programs. His proven track record of fiscal accountability and transparency will ensure that HUD’s operations are responsive to the needs of the American people while safeguarding taxpayer dollars.

Scott Turner’s leadership at HUD has the potential to be truly transformative. His commitment to restoring accountability, reforming housing policies, and prioritizing the needs of American citizens is exactly what we need to bring about real change. As a member of Congress, I fully support his nomination and look forward to working with him to implement reforms that will make HUD more efficient, fair, and effective. The failed public housing and homelessness policies of the past will end with Scott Turner at the helm.

It’s time to put America first. With Turner leading HUD, we can ensure that our housing policies align with the best interests of American families. I urge my colleagues in the U.S. Senate, particularly those on the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs, to support his nomination as HUD Secretary.

Byron Donalds represents Florida’s 19th Congressional District.