What Would Benjamin Franklin Say?

There is a lot to be said for making America great again. But what does that mean?

Thinking about this, my mind turned to a recent book about Benjamin Franklin by journalist Eric Weiner, “Ben & Me: In Search of a Founder’s Formula for a Long and Useful Life.” Weiner considers Franklin to be “the least dead” founding father.

Franklin’s autobiography has been called “the first great masterpiece of autobiography by a self-made man.” From humble beginnings he made himself into a pioneering journalist, brilliant scientist, diplomat, and civic reformer. When thinking of making America great again, who better to show us how than Franklin, an architect of both the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution?

I asked Weiner to sit down for an interview so we could explore what Franklin would advise us to do today to restore faith in our democratic experiment.

JMH: Eric, America is divided today by widely divergent grievances. Merriam-Webster – the dictionary people – have announced that the word “polarization” is the 2024 word of the year. A runner-up, incidentally, was “democracy.” Would Franklin have combined these two ideas?

EW: Yes, he would. Franklin recognized the tensions inherent in any democracy. He knew that “the opinions of men are almost as various as their faces” and that these opinions are bound to clash, sometimes violently. Franklin’s time was as divided as ours, if not more so. Yet he made it a point to befriend those with whom he disagreed vehemently, for you never know what might emerge from such encounters. For instance, he was not a religious man, at least not conventionally so, but he counted several clergy among his closest friends.

JMH: In our polarized society, everyone seems to be making up enemy lists. How did Franklin deal with his detractors?

EW: Two ways. One was by ignoring them. Many people, for instance, goaded him into debating his scientific findings. He rarely responded, believing his work spoke for itself. He believed, as Taylor Swift would observe centuries later, that “haters gonna hate.” Let them, Franklin said. The other way he dealt with detractors was through biting satire. This enabled him to mock his enemies without engaging them directly. Satire, he said, was a kind of “looking glass” that exposed his opponents’ “ugly faces” and hypocrisy.

JMH: Elon Musk, who is primed to play a reformer role in the Trump administration, has said that Franklin is one of his heroes. Is Musk a modern-day Franklin?

EW: In some ways, Musk does resemble a modern-day Franklin. Like Franklin, he possesses a nimble and fiercely inventive mind and, like Franklin, is determined to put technology to practical use. But that is where the similarities end. Despite his business acumen, Franklin was no apologist for unbridled capitalism or techno-Utopianism. He never patented any of his many inventions, reasoning that others should benefit from his innovations just as he did from theirs. And, crucially, Franklin’s approach to civic discourse was very different from Musk’s. Franklin preferred soft language and gentle persuasion to bombast and bile. Humility and compromise were his bywords. Were he alive today, Franklin would no doubt have a Twitter (or “X”) account, but he would use it to converse genteelly.

JMH: Ben Franklin was a clever writer, often using pseudonyms such as Silence Dogood and Anthony Afterwit, and making up entertaining spoofs. In some cases these were political tracts. This hoaxing and anonymity have much in common with modern fake news. Would Franklin regret what he did?

EW: Yes, he did write many spoofs but, in Franklin style, I respectfully disagree with your premise. Franklin’s parodies were very different from fake news. He never expected people to believe he was a middle-aged widow (Silence Dogood) or a single mother (Polly Baker) or the King of Prussia or an Algerian emir or any of the dozens of other personas he adopted. He adopted these personas to make a point more effectively than he could as Benjamin Franklin. His intention was not to deceive but to enlighten. This is very different from today’s disinformation campaigns, which deliberately spread falsehoods in the hope of misleading the public. Franklin’s “problem” was that his masks were so convincing, people fell for it. But as a journalist he took “real news” seriously, and had an abiding belief in its utility. “When truth and error have fair play, the former is always an overmatch for the latter,” he said. The question facing us, of course, is whether that “fair play” still exists today.

JMH: It often seems that American politics has lost its sense of humor. Every debate is heavy and existential. Didn’t Franklin bring irony and fun to politics?

EW: Absolutely. So much fun, in fact, that when the founders were casting about for someone to write the Declaration of Independence, they briefly considered Franklin but demurred. They worried he might insert a joke. He took his projects but not himself seriously. He loved humor for the same reason he loved anything: It was fun and useful. He used humor to conceal his shyness. He used humor to make a point without offending and to air serious differences without losing a friend. He used humor to expose harsh truths. I think we could take a page or two from Franklin’s humor book.

JMH: Is there one Franklin character trait you think we’d be wise to adopt?

EW: Yes. The capacity for self-doubt. Franklin was by no means lacking in self-confidence, but he always remained open to the possibility that he might be wrong. Throughout his long life (he died at age 84), he was willing to change his mind about vital issues: democracy and slavery, to name just two. He didn’t see these pivots as flip-flopping but, rather, as wise changes of heart. “I have experienced many instances of being obliged by better information, or fuller consideration, to change opinions even on important subjects, which I once thought right, but found to be otherwise,” he said during his famous speech at the closing of the Constitutional Convention. “The older I grow, the more apt I am to doubt my own judgment, and to pay more respect to the judgment of others.”

JMH: Okay, let’s get to the bottom line. What would Franklin think made America great in the first place?

EW: Good question. During Franklin’s time, of course America was in its infancy, but a national ethos was already taking shape: namely, the (at the time) outrageous notion that through hard work and perseverance anyone can elevate their station in life. The American dream was Franklin’s dream. He articulated this best in a little pamphlet written for those considering immigrating to this new and unknown nation. Come to America, he said, if you value hard work and are eager to make a fresh start, for here is a land “where people do not inquire concerning a stranger, What is he? but, What can he do?”

He strikes a note of caution, though. Don’t expect an instant windfall or sudden acclaim when you reach America’s shores. “These are all wild imaginations; and those who go to America with expectations founded upon them, will surely find themselves disappointed.”

That’s a fair description of America’s greatness, I think, and just as true today as when Franklin wrote those words more than two centuries ago.