Politics Aside, Here’s How To Spot Greatness in a Presidential Candidate

Donald Trump or Kamala Harris? To answer a question like that, American voters tend to dive straight into politics.

With Election Day fast approaching, our collective political lens may unfortunately trump (no pun intended) our ability to focus on the core qualifications of America’s top job – and which “applicant” is most qualified to do it.

Case in point: While volunteering for a nonpartisan group dedicated to improving elections, I spoke with many individuals who felt that because politicians had failed to fulfill their promises, they had no intention to vote. Later, I asked a friend if he had watched any of the presidential or vice presidential debates. He responded bluntly: “All of that propaganda? Why would I?”

Millions of people can relate to the frustration with party politics these days, given that fewer Americans than ever see shared values with those in the other political party. From Congress to the electorate, polarization continues to worsen by the year.

Rather than narrowing our focus to partisan stances and ideological beliefs, there is a framework we can use to decide which party is best to win the White House – not to mention many state and local seats. In a system where tens of millions of voters are responsible for electing our nation’s most senior government official, we should all familiarize ourselves with the best practices of “Executive Selection” and apply those practices when we show up at the polls to cast our votes in November.

Believe it or not, the federal government has invested significantly for decades in designing one of the most scientifically sound sets of standards for executive selection in the world. The criteria for selecting government executives are called “Executive Core Qualifications,” which describe capacities that all government executives must possess and are rigorously applied to all career executive selections at the federal level. If a candidate can’t demonstrate the ECQs, he or she will rarely be permitted to serve our country.

The government’s standards have been refined many times since their creation, with each iteration integrating data points across thousands of executive performance indicators. These ECQs provide a critical lens that citizens should consider strongly when evaluating presidential and vice-presidential candidates and other leaders. Today, they come down to seven fundamental competencies and five general categories of skills and abilities: Leading Change, Leading People, Results Driven, Business Acumen, and Building Coalitions.

In analyzing the two presidential candidates, voters should ask themselves a set of key questions based on the government’s ECQs. Start by browsing through the short descriptions of the executive qualifications. Then, note how candidates demonstrate the skills and abilities that will be most critical to our nation’s success over the next four years.

Fundamentally: Who is most honest? The best communicator? Strongest in social settings? A stronger learner? More selflessly motivated to serve the public?

Whoever wins will need to work with those who disagree, so Influencing and Partnering are critical. Whoever wins will be faced with decisions that impact us for generations to come, thus the need for Decisiveness and Accountability. Whoever wins will surround themselves with advisers, so Flexibility, Conflict Management, and Leveraging Diversity are key.

With specific skills and abilities in mind, pay close attention to how candidates engage with others, especially those with different political viewpoints. You’ll notice candidates’ character and competencies in their words and in their body language. You might even do your own “after action review” of their accomplishments.

For instance, Kamala Harris was tasked in 2021 with leveraging diplomatic efforts to reduce illegal migration from El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras by addressing “root cause” issues such as poverty and violence. Which leadership competencies did she demonstrate along the way? Was she successful?

In Trump’s case, how did his business acumen shape his policymaking as president on issues such as tax and regulatory reform, tariffs on foreign goods, and other economic issues? As one example, did the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act work as intended for middle-class Americans and small business owners?

Leading up to Election Day, I will certainly be asking myself questions like these, in part to guard against my own personal bias. Indeed, a Slate article back in 2016 spoke to the need to use a framework like “Executive Selection”: “One-dimensional characterizations make for easy political attacks and self-satisfaction among those who simply want to affirm their existing ideologies. It is the laziness underpinning much talk radio, but it misses the essential paradox of the presidency – presidents move between both ends of a spectrum.”

Short of taking an “executive selection” approach, it’s easy for our brains to react to whatever narrative the candidates – or those who have much to gain from their election – are promoting. And tragically, the more that U.S. citizens simply react to American politics, the weaker and weaker our democracy will become – in 2024 and beyond.