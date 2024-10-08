Hurricane Politics

At Donald Trump’s reprise rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, the former president lashed out at the Biden administration for its handling of Hurricane Helene. Amplifying the misinformation about the storm that is spreading on social media, Trump implied that the administration’s response was worse than the Bush administration response to Hurricane Katrina.

In late August 2005, Katrina, which was the strongest recorded hurricane ever in the Gulf of Mexico, made landfall and wreaked havoc in Louisiana and Mississippi. New Orleans was devastated as the flood prevention infrastructure meant to protect the city utterly failed. Almost 1,400 people lost their lives because of Katrina and its aftermath.

It would be serendipitous for the Trump campaign if the parallels he’s drawing to Katrina were accurate. The political fallout from the 2005 storm was undeniable. Michael Brown, the director of FEMA, who had been praised by George W. Bush for his efforts just after the storm hit, was relieved of any responsibilities for the Katrina response within two weeks. Three days later, he resigned altogether. President Bush’s own job approval ratings plummeted that autumn and never fully recovered for the balance of his presidency. For a president who had a first-term approval rating that averaged over 60%, the fall from grace was precipitous. The lingering wars in Iraq and Afghanistan obviously had much to do with Bush’s declining performance in the minds of Americans, but Katrina undermined voters’ faith in his competence.

While time will tell if Helene has any bearing on Joe Biden’s legacy or Kamala Harris’ election chances, the more apt historical analogy appears not to be Katrina, but instead Hurricane Sandy.

Like Helene, the October 2012 storm claimed more than 200 lives while ravaging areas unaccustomed to dealing with hurricanes. Also like Helene, Hurricane Sandy arrived close to a presidential election year: It arguably derailed GOP nominee Mitt Romney’s presidential aspirations.

Having trailed President Barack Obama for over a year in the polls, Romney was doing well when Sandy struck. The RealClearPolitics Polling Average had Romney squeak into a narrow lead on Oct. 9. Given the structure of the Electoral College (a Republican had never won the popular vote and lost the presidency), Romney seemed to be in a strong position.

Two weeks later, Sandy reached hurricane strength, tore through Jamaica, and barreled north. By the time it was finished rampaging through the New Jersey coastline, Romney’s advantage was gone.

Although it seems confusing at times this year, Americans have only one president at a time, and the man in the Oval Office at the time was Barack Obama. And the most memorable image symbolizing that fact – and the federal government’s response to Hurricane Sandy – was the video clip of New Jersey’s Republican Gov. Chris Christie shaking hands and walking alongside President Obama on the Jersey coastline just three days after the devastation. Four years later, when Christie sought to replace Obama as President, his Republican opponents attacked him for being so chummy with a Democratic president. Several conservative commentators accused him of hugging Obama.

While I haven’t seen any evidence of a hug, the political embrace was obvious. The televised scene of Obama’s warm handshake with Christie spoke volumes about the president’s compassion and seriousness of purpose. It gave Republicans and right-leaning independents a counterpoint to the Romney campaign’s attacks on Obama’s job performance. Arguably, it helped lead to a second Obama term.

It’s also reminiscent of what we’re seeing now from Republican governors who lead the states most affected by Hurricane Helene. The Republican governor of South Carolina praised the federal response as being “superb.” Gov. Glenn Youngkin of Virginia thanked Biden in a press release and suggested he was “incredibly appreciative” of the response and cooperation from FEMA. Maybe most importantly, Brian Kemp, the Republican governor from Georgia (and Trump frenemy), has limited his criticism of the Biden administration to the number of counties in Georgia that initially were covered by a disaster declaration – a situation remedied the day following his comments. Kemp even corrected one of Donald Trump’s falsehoods. Contrary to Trump’s assertions, Biden made himself available to Kemp and asked the governor to call him if there was anything the governor needed.

While none of these statements is as powerful as the sight of Obama patting Chris Christie on the shoulder, they do paint a far different picture of the federal response than Donald Trump and the twittering trolls on X would like Americans to believe. It also explains why the MAGA distortion team and their foreign allies are working overtime to distort the truth – a competent response to this crisis might be just the proof that Americans need to elect Kamala Harris.