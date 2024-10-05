Scientific American’s Endorsement Misses Mark for Long-Horizon Science

Science and politics don’t always mix well, and scientists often struggle in the political arena. That’s why I believe Scientific American’s endorsement of a U.S. presidential candidate for only the second time in 179 years was misguided despite the candidate’s merits. While I personally admire Kamala Harris, this move is more likely to alienate those we need to persuade than to change the minds of voters already inclined to support her.

As a venture capitalist funding frontier technology, my concern is that we aren’t putting science at the center of policy nearly enough. The sad fact is that both American political parties are neglecting a key pillar of peace and economic power – meaningful investment in long-horizon scientific research and discovery.

We urgently need the U.S. government to invest in America’s engine of cutting-edge scientific discovery to maintain powerful pipelines of possibility that will ensure our national defense, deter aggression, spawn new industries that generate the jobs of the future, and give America the decisive advantage in a new era of Great Power competition.

At Lux Capital, we are not just talking about the future of science – we are actively building it, as demonstrated by our AI Summit this week, which brought together leading minds in AI, technology, and national defense to discuss the breakthroughs that will shape tomorrow.

“Investing” means more than just money. It also means creating the conditions for discoveries to be made here, from attracting the world’s most ambitious scientists and accelerating paths to commercialization to promoting exports and defending American values abroad. Both parties should embrace this moment to double down on long-term scientific investments.

So how can we reignite a scientific renaissance?

Let’s start with people. At home, we need to deepen our bench of rising scientists with the development of a comprehensive National Scientist Training Strategy, encompassing pre-K through PhD programs. Opportunities for improvements to the pipeline are legion. Industry-school partnerships could offer part-time apprenticeships from leading-edge companies to bring budding scientists into real-world experiments at all experience levels.

Yet, America itself cannot produce the entire scientific workforce we need to maintain our technological superiority in the 21st century. The best and brightest minds in tech, biotech, and science in the world should be working here in the United States, not setting up shop elsewhere while mired in immigration paperwork.

The American Dream isn’t just a slogan; it’s our ace in the hole. We need to attract the world’s top talent – especially from places like China – and turn their brain drain into our gain.

After people come projects. Foundational science fields exist on a spectrum from the theoretical to the immediately applicable, and yet U.S. policy can be ill-matched to their current status. Nowhere is this clearer than the lessons we have learned from climate security. Over the past 15 years, billions have been spent on politically popular but ultimately unproductive areas of environmental science. If we had adopted a rational energy policy focused on nuclear fission – rebranded as “elemental energy” – we could have solved many of these challenges over a decade ago.

We can’t make the same mistake twice. It’s crucial that Congress remains vigilant against incumbents seeking to snuff out innovation in artificial intelligence. Much like computers, AI is a general technology that will accelerate progress in every scientific field and help solve our most complex problems in biology, batteries, defense, and more.

Let’s end with money. America must commit to advancing scientific progress and its commercialization by funding our basic science research institutions to cultivate long horizons of excellence.

China’s spending on research and development has tripled in the past decade, while basic research funding in the U.S. has declined in 22 out of the past 28 years, even though one-third of all U.S. patents since 1970 have relied on government-funded research. We should increase the budgets for the National Science Foundation (NSF) and National Institutes of Health (NIH), full stop.

Where should that funding go? NIH research grants disproportionately favor older scientists, with those in their late 50s receiving 20% of the funding, while researchers under 40 receive just 7%. Our scientific future belongs to the 20-year-olds brimming with novel ideas. Programs like the NSF’s program to support pre-tenure faculty can help ease entry into these competitive fields.

Congressional elections happen every two years, but venture capital investments are typically a decade-long bet. We find and fund passionate founders who dream of sailing past the frontiers of human knowledge and are ambitious to bring their future to our present. While those may be long odds over ten years, none of it would be possible without breakthroughs at lab benches around the country by the sharpest minds from around the world, supported by federal research dollars. I’m asking our political leaders to join in this bet for the long term and secure America’s place in the world for another century.