2nd Trump Term Means Real Economic Progress for Black Communities

In 2019, I became the first African American to lead a federal financial regulatory agency when President Trump made me Chairman of the National Credit Union Administration, the independent federal agency overseeing credit unions across the country. From that position, I had a unique view of how economic policies impacted African American workers, families, and businesses.

As the 2024 election approaches, I am confident a second Trump administration will build on the record of accomplishment in his first term, especially for African American communities. Particularly when comparing Trump’s solid policy proposals to the lack of any clear positions articulated by Vice President Kamala Harris in her rare media appearances, it is clear Republicans intend to be competitive in appealing to African American voters. Such appeals could be decisive in critical battleground states like my home state of North Carolina, where African Americans, as nearly 22% of the electorate, could make a meaningful difference in the election’s outcome.

The concerns I hear from American families are unmistakable: soaring inflation, stagnant wages that haven’t kept pace with rising costs, and an ever-increasing cost of living. These are daily realities under the Biden-Harris administration, where inflation has surged over the last three years. Even as inflation has slowed this year, the prices of everyday necessities remain high, and families are struggling to keep up. Every trip to the grocery store reminds North Carolinians that their dollars simply don’t stretch as far as they once did.

Financial inclusiveness was a key priority during Trump’s first term, and the impact was clear. Through policies that reduced regulatory burdens and encouraged economic growth, more African American families were able to access financial services and build wealth. The lower interest rates during this time made homeownership more attainable, and as a result, more African Americans were able to buy homes, a key factor in wealth creation.

One of the hallmarks of that period was the drop in the black poverty rate. With wage growth and job creation spurred by the administration’s economic policies, African American communities saw real benefits. This emphasis on financial inclusion went beyond mere rhetoric – it translated into tangible improvements in the economic lives of black families across the country.

As was evident in the presidential debate earlier this month, Harris has failed to offer any policy roadmap for lifting up African Americans and other marginalized communities. Instead, her campaign offers little more than vague, empty platitudes and celebrity endorsements. And even if Harris should get around to providing actual proposals, there will remain the lingering question of why she hasn’t bothered to advance these policies during her four years in the White House.

By sharp contrast, President Trump’s vision for a second term is focused on rebuilding the economy with policies that directly impact communities like ours. He plans to tackle inflation, reduce taxes and regulations, and bring back manufacturing jobs. These aren’t abstract goals – they address the real concerns I hear from African Americans who want to see more job opportunities, better wages, and lower costs of living.

By focusing on domestic energy production, fair trade deals, and restoring supply chains to the U.S., Trump’s second-term platform is designed to drive economic growth that benefits all Americans, including those in historically marginalized communities. We need policies that create an environment where jobs are plentiful, wages are rising, and families have the opportunity to thrive.

More voters are beginning to see that Trump’s policies delivered results for their families during his first term and recognize that he has a plan to do it again. I am particularly encouraged by what I’m seeing among younger African American voters, who are increasingly open to new ideas and fresh perspectives. We are witnessing a quiet but significant shift among younger black voters, who are increasingly open to new political perspectives that challenge the long-held status quo. This generational realignment could play a decisive role, especially in swing states like North Carolina, where even a small change in voting patterns within the African American community could tip the scales in an election.

I have spent my career championing financial inclusion and promoting policies that empower marginalized communities. I know real progress comes from action, not promises. Under President Trump’s leadership, we saw real gains in wages, homeownership, and financial independence for African American families. Now is the time for voters to take a second look at what a second Trump term could mean for their future. If we want to see continued prosperity and progress, the choice this November is clear.