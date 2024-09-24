On Energy, Voters Must Decide Between Trump Successes, Harris Risks

American voters will soon decide the nation’s energy future with profound economic and national security implications. Former President Donald Trump’s and Vice President Kamala Harris’ energy policies differ radically and comprehensively.

By the time he left office in January 2021, President Trump had contributed mightily to the United States becoming an energy superpower. According to the Department of Energy, 2019 marked the first time in 67 years that U.S. annual gross energy exports exceeded gross energy. The Trump administration unleashed our vast energy potential – that the progressive left has vehemently opposed – by aggressively pushing for the exploration and production (E&P) of oil, natural gas, and coal.

Since the start of the shale revolution that the Trump administration embraced, the United States has added oil, natural gas, and coal E&P equivalent of over 2.5 million times that of Saudi Arabia. The energy independence achieved by the Trump administration’s policies yielded enormous economic benefits that keep energy prices and inflation low while generating thousands of high-paying American jobs. Just as important, energy independence liberated the United States from its history of dangerous dependence on Middle Eastern tyrants that, for decades, held the free world hostage to their whims and dysfunctions.

The vast increase in American natural gas production the Trump administration stimulated also offered our European allies an alternative to their perilous reliance on Russian energy – a danger that Putin’s invasion of Ukraine illustrated in high relief. President Trump wisely opposed Germany’s Nordstream-2 Pipeline with Russia, which has eroded German resolve to resist Russian aggression, a policy integral to NATO cohesion that the Biden-Harris administration fecklessly reversed.

Unfortunately, the Biden-Harris administration has cast away many of the signature accomplishments of the Trump administration’s energy policies that had left the United States stronger, safer, and more prosperous. Vice President Harris has a long, consistent, and dismal record in support of the green agenda, which, rightly understood, is so inimical to America’s self-interest. Expect a Harris presidency to bring more massive domestic spending and stifling regulation – no matter what she says as a matter of political expedience during the presidential campaign. Soaring inflation and dangerous dependence on rogue regimes will be the inevitable result.

The U.S. economy already shows alarming signs of weakness that a Harris administration would exacerbate. According to the Philadelphia Federal Reserve’s annual “Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages,” actual U.S. payrolls were overstated by at least 800,000-818,000 new jobs. This is the second worst revision in U.S. history. Without the abundant U.S. energy that Harris imperils, the United States is more likely to experience a crushing recession.

Contrast Harris’ Ghost-of-Christmas-Energy-Past scenario with what a Trump second term offers. Committed to enhancing the U.S.’ status as an energy superpower, his administration will resume aggressive exploration for and production of oil, natural gas, and coal while exploiting the potentialities of our vast oil shale reserves. Donald Trump staunchly supports hydraulic fracturing (fracking), a process VP Harris has categorically opposed until her recent convenient campaign season conversion that likely vanishes into the ether the day after the election. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, “95 percent of new wells are developed through fracking.” The DOE also estimates that since 2018, fracking has accounted for roughly two-thirds of U.S. natural gas production and about half of U.S. crude oil production imports.

The national security costs of a possible Harris administration’s energy policies are conversely even more staggering than the economic ones. Biden-Harris shut down the Keystone Pipeline, which transported over 800,000 barrels of oil a day, imposed sharp restrictions on offshore leasing, and severely constrained drilling on federal lands. Consequently, we’ve forced our allies into dependence on Russian, Iranian, and Venezuelan oil and natural gas. This has eviscerated the effectiveness of sanctions imposed on Putin and helped subsidize his war to subvert Ukraine’s independence. Perversely, the virtue-signaling at the heart of the green agenda also harms the environment, because our enemies are less environmentally responsible – by a large exponent – than our domestic producers. Thanks to Harris-Biden energy policies, the United States and our allies are significantly less well-off economically, environmentally, and strategically than four years ago.

The upshot is this: The conflicting energy agendas of Donald Trump and Kamala Harris should loom large in the minds of American voters. Indeed, we ignore at our peril Trump’s track record of success and Harris’ abject failure in the vital realm of energy policy.

Todd Royal earned his M.P.P. from the School of Public Policy at Pepperdine University. He is program manager for research development at the Southeast Nuclear Council and host of its Nuclear Perspectives webinar.