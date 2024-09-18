Vacuous Vs. Deranged

Last Tuesday night was an embarrassment for our country. How is it that the richest, most powerful, most technologically advanced country that has ever existed on the planet has been reduced to having to choose between the two awful candidates we saw on display?

If the debate proved anything, it was how completely broken our two-party system has become. One party put forth a candidate who was full of vacuous platitudes and constantly deflected substantive questions on policy and how/why she has changed her positions on important issues. On the other side of the stage was a deranged person who wanted to argue over whether Haitians were eating cats in Ohio and relitigate for the umpteenth time whether he won the 2020 election.

Neither candidate offered any serious policy proposal for any of the country’s pressing issues. Their debate on the national debt basically devolved into “My proposal will increase the national debt less than yours.” Apparently, former President Trump no longer harbors any delusions about paying off the national debt as he promised he would do in his first campaign. For Harris’ part, she offered little more than a smorgasbord of freebies even though we are already running record deficits. It is clear that neither is serious about doing anything to get our burgeoning national debt under control.

On the issue of immigration, which is on the minds of so many, Harris basically tried to convince us that there is really not a problem. Meanwhile, Trump doubled down on his promise to conduct a massive deportation, something that is both logistically impossible and would devastate the country’s economy.

One of the most remarkable moments for me came when Trump could not give any details about how he would replace the Affordable Care Act, even though he spent most of his first term in various desperate attempts to repeal it. I suspect that his handlers have read recent polls which show that it is widely popular among the American people. Many of its specific benefits, like coverage of preexisting conditions, are popular even among people who think it should be repealed.

Neither laid out any plan for the approaching exhaustion of Social Security’s and Medicare’s trust funds, which will result in a substantial curtailment of those benefits.

Neither had any new ideas about how to bring peace in the Russia-Ukraine or Israel-Hamas wars. Harris apparently plans to make no changes to the current policy, and Trump would have us believe Putin and Iran are suddenly going to behave themselves because some two-bit Eastern European autocrat thinks he is a tough guy.

On one side of the stage, we had the archetypal political grifter promising a bunch of new programs we cannot afford and which she will never get through Congress. On the other was a pathological liar and narcissistic performance artist with no policy substance.

How did we get here? It is exactly what George Washington and the founding founders predicted would happen if we allowed political parties to dominate and run our government. John Adams put it most succinctly:

There is nothing which I dread so much as a division of the republic into two great parties, each arranged under its leader, and concerting measures in opposition to each other. This, in my humble apprehension, is to be dreaded as the greatest political evil under our Constitution.

How true his words ring after Tuesday’s debate.

How has this happened? It has happened because so many of us in the middle have sat by and let it happen. John Stuart Mill once said:

“Bad men need nothing more to compass their ends, than that good men should look on and do nothing.”

There is nothing we can do about the awful choice we face in November. But will this vivid, indeed painful demonstration of the dysfunction of our two morally and intellectually bankrupt incumbent parties finally so disgust the great middle of Americans that they will demand a change?

I pray for our country they will.