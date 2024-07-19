Trump Leaves Milwaukee as GOP’s ‘Comeback Kid’

MILWAUKEE — Crowning an uncommonly unified and tightly choreographed political convention, Donald J. Trump accepted his third consecutive presidential nomination during a lengthy speech to a Republican Party he has thoroughly molded in his own image.

A political party that until recently was proud to champion free trade and internationalism – even military interventionism – in global affairs is now officially and unabashedly protectionist and inward-looking at both the top and bottom of the 2024 national ticket. So, too, are a majority of GOP activists in the grassroots.

“Make America Great Once Again” was the Thursday night’s theme, a minor one-word addition to the MAGA slogan that still galvanizes Trump’s base while sending liberal elites and many prominent traditional conservatives into apoplexy.

“This movement has never been about me, it has always been about you,” the former president proclaimed at the end of a four-day extravaganza that was very much about Donald J. Trump. “It has always been about the hardworking, patriotic citizens of America.”

Five days after an assassin’s bullet came within an inch of ending his life, the 78-year-old former president leaves Milwaukee not only as the undisputed leader of a political party that has long since swallowed its collective misgivings to embrace Trump and all his warts, but also with a significant – and growing – lead in the polls.

The RealClearPolitics polling average shows that in his rematch with President Biden, Trump is ahead in the two-way national matchup by 3 percentage points, and by nearly 4 points when Bobby Kennedy Jr. and other independent and minor-party candidates are added to the mix. Equally ominous for down-ballot Democratic candidates, Trump also leads Biden in every traditional swing state, while also expanding the map of battleground states. Democrats are in open panic over these numbers and because of a series of recent verbal misfires by the 81-year-old Biden that began with his alarming performance in his June 27 debate with Trump.

With Election Day less than four months away, the drumbeat of Democrats urging Biden to step aside is growing louder by the hour. Trump’s camp is treating that scenario as inevitable, openly talking about waging a general election campaign against Vice President Kamala Harris instead of Biden. Right on cue, several speakers at the GOP convention here took shots at Harris.

Aiming zingers at the running mate is typical for political conventions, as is the optimism that permeated this place all week. That said, “Trump Triumphant as Biden Descends Into Deepening Crisis“ was not the kind of headline Democrats expected to see in friendly news outlets at the beginning of the summer.

Nor could Democrats – or anyone else – envision the Republican National Committee video that played before Trump spoke Thursday contrasting a struggling Joe Biden falling while trying to ascend the steps of Air Force One with the instantly iconic image of Trump, face bloodied, rising up from the ground and raising his fist defiantly after the bullet from a high-powered rifle tore through his right ear.

“Go and watch the video of a would-be assassin coming a quarter of an inch from taking his life,” vice-presidential nominee J.D. Vance told the hushed convention delegates on Wednesday. “When Donald J. Trump rose to his feet in that Pennsylvania field, all of America stood up with him. Donald Trump represents America’s last best hope to restore what – if lost – may never be found again.”

In his own speech 24 hours later, delivered with the by-now iconic bandage on his ear, Trump opened by describing in detail how he experienced the harrowing shooting five days earlier in Pennsylvania. He said he would do so only this once and near the end of his recounting said, “I’m not supposed to be here tonight.”

In response, the crowd responded spontaneously by chanting, “Yes you are! Yes you are!” Trump, appearing moved by the respond, said, “Thank you, but I’m not.” He ended that section of the speech with this declaration: “Despite such a heinous attack, we unite this evening more determined than ever. I am more determined than ever. So are you. So is everybody. … Our resolve is unbroken, and our purpose is unchanged.”

Three for the Price of One

In the aftermath of the assassination attempt, Trump’s family and close advisers said publicly and privately that Donald Trump was a changed man, and that his acceptance address would reflect his new sense of purpose – and his own mortality. The previously written address had been discarded, they said, for a version that would stress national unity.

This turned out to be partly true, but Trump’s 92-minute address was really three separate speeches delivered one right after the other. The first was his somber accounting of the assassination.

In a riveting presentation that ranged from maudlin to messianic, Trump gave credit to God for surviving the attack – as did several warm-up speakers, most of whom took care to point out that one man, Pennsylvania firefighter Corey Comperatore, lost his life and two other men were wounded by the sniper. “I cannot explain why God would save one life and allow another one to be taken,” said the Rev. Franklin Graham. “I don’t have the answer for that.”

Trump also wrestled publicly with this same age-old theological paradox: Why does a merciful Lord allow bad things to happen to good people?

“Tragically the shooter claimed the life of one of our fellow Americans, Corey Comperatore, unbelievable person, everybody tells me,” Trump said. He then walked over to where Comperatore’s firefighting helmet and jacket were displayed on stage. Trump kissed the helmet and called for a moment of silence from the convention crowd.

In the end, Trump settled for trying to explain what had happened in Pennsylvania this way: “Every single day we have on earth is a gift from God” – a declaration the prompted hundreds of the delegates to say, “Amen!”

The second section of Thursday’s address was the much-anticipated part about the need for national unity, which Trump read dutifully from the teleprompter.

“I am running to be president for all of America, not half of America, because there is no victory in winning for half of America,” Trump told the thousands of delegates, party officials, and activists packed into the Fiserv Forum here and to the millions of Americans watching the convention from home.

“The discord and division in our society must be healed,” he added. “As Americans, we are bound together by a single fate and a shared destiny. We rise together. Or we fall apart.”

Americans who were doubtful of the story line that a near-death experience had left Donald Trump a thoroughly changed man and that a kinder and gentler version of the candidate Trump would be on display Thursday night, well, at this point in the evening may have felt chastened. They needn’t have worried: Moments later their skepticism would be rewarded.

After the first two sections of the speech were completed, Trump went on a meandering ad-libbed version of his typical campaign rally speech, complete with schoolyard insults, vastly exaggerated claims about his own record, erroneous polling information, and bizarre boasts.

Democrats’ “cheating at elections” still cropped up in this portion of the speech, as did “crazy Nancy Pelosi” and the requisite dose of media-bashing – CBS’ iconic “Face the Nation” program became “Deface the Nation.”

“I’m going to protect Social Security and Medicare – Democrats are going to destroy Social Security and Medicare,” Trump asserted. “I had no wars, other than ISIS, which I defeated,” he said at another point. We had no wars. I could stop wars with a telephone call.”

Some of Trump’s familiar patter these days includes a discordant dad-joke-style reference to Hannibal Lecter, the gruesome mass murderer (and cannibal) in “Silence of the Lambs.” Hannibal Lecter had a cameo Thursday as did North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un. “I get along with him, he’d like to see me back too,” Trump said, apropos of nothing. “I think he misses me, if you want to know.”

And so it went for nearly an hour, leading many commentators to assert that Trump had squandered an incredible opportunity to expand his appeal beyond the MAGA faithful. This wasn’t a new speech. It was the only speech with one significant change: Joe Biden’s name was removed in favor of the more anodyne phrase “the current administration.” But in the unscripted portion, Trump mentioned Biden twice – once after saying he wouldn’t to it. He couldn’t help himself.

“The damage that this administration has done, and I say it often, if you took the ten worst presidents in the history of the United States, think of it, the ten worst, added them up, they will not have done the damage that Biden has done,” Trump said. “Only gonna use the term once, Biden. I’m not gonna use the name anymore, just one time. The damage that he’s done to this country is unthinkable. It’s unthinkable.”

Political Resurrection

All that said, if the Republicans’ lead in the polls holds through November, the Milwaukee Trump-fest will be remembered as the bell lap that heralded perhaps the most spectacular political comeback in American history.

Despite winning the most votes in 1824, Andrew Jackson was denied the presidency in what he termed a “corrupt bargain.” It was a bargain, to be sure, but all it did was delay Jackson’s ascendance to the White House for four years. Later in the 19th century, Grover Cleveland avenged his reelection loss by running again four years later – and winning, which is the feat Trump is trying to replicate. The two greatest rebounds in 20th century political history were probably Richard Nixon’s 1968 victory and Bill Clinton’s successful 1992 campaign.

Nixon had lost to John F. Kennedy in 1960 in an election nearly as close as Trump’s 2016 and 2020 campaigns. In 1962, he tried to resurrect his career by running for governor in his native California, only to lose decisively to Democrat Edmund G. “Pat” Brown. An embittered Nixon blamed the press for his defeat, telling reporters afterward they’ll miss him because “you don’t have Nixon to kick around anymore.” Six years later, rose from the ashes to win the presidency.

In 1992, front-running Democrat Bill Clinton was staggered by a one-two punch of revelations about an extramarital affair with an Arkansas cabaret singer and the unearthing of an unctuous 25-year-old letter that proved he’d pulled strings to evade the draft during the Vietnam War. His campaign in peril, Clinton came in second in the New Hampshire primary, pronounced himself “The Comeback Kid,” and stormed to the Democratic presidential nomination and eventually the ultimate win.

“Comeback Septuagenarian” doesn’t have the same ring to it, but Donald Trump’s rise off the mat is one for the ages.

On Jan. 6, 2021, when a mob swarmed the U.S. Capitol, Trump was persona non grata in the Republican Party, and a pariah to Democrats and independents alike. A year ago, when the Republican Party held its first debate in this city, Trump wasn’t even on the stage. Just two months ago, Democrats hoped – with some reason – that Trump would be in jail by now.

Trump was found liable for sexual battery by a Manhattan jury in a civil trial; was found liable for hundreds of millions of dollars by a pliant New York judge who went along with New York Attorney General Letitia James’ crusade to seize his businesses; was convicted of 34 felony counts of fraud in another dubious New York case (his sentencing was originally scheduled for last week); was charged with two sets of federal crimes by a special prosecutor appointed by Biden’s Justice Department, one for hiding classified documents at Mar-a-Lago, his Florida estate, and the other for the Jan. 6 “insurrection” at the U.S. Capitol; and was hit with similar felony charges by an Atlanta district attorney in Georgia.

One by one, his pursuers have run into brick walls. In some instances, it was the judicial system that came to his rescue – all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court. Other times it was the Democrats themselves: The Atlanta prosecutor was apparently sleeping with outside counsel she brought in to prosecute Trump; and Joe Biden’s problematic candidacy was something Democrats had decided to hide – until they couldn’t.

As far as re-conquering the Republican Party, that turned out to never really be in doubt, though Trump realized it before anyone else. A year ago, the first GOP primary debate was held here in the same city and the same venue. Trump didn’t bother to show up. He assumed – correctly, as it turned out – that rank and file Republican voters considered him the de facto nominee-in-waiting.

And one by one, the Republican candidates who participated in that debate and the debates that followed were mocked and belittled by Trump for their trouble. With the singular exception of also-ran Chris Christie, who finished far up the track, those Republican candidates lined up publicly to kiss the brass ring and hope for a presidential appointment after November.

The last one standing had been former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley who, notwithstanding the fact that she also served in Trump’s cabinet as ambassador to the United Nations, was dubbed “Birdbrain” by Trump. Judging by the smattering of boos that greeted Haley in the convention hall, many MAGA devotees still harbor ill will against her for staying in the race so long.

“My fellow Republicans, former President Trump asked me to speak to this convention in the name of unity,” Haley told the delegates Tuesday night. “It was a gracious invitation, and I was happy to accept. I’ll start by making one thing perfectly clear. Donald Trump has my strong endorsement.”

“You don’t have to agree with Trump 100% of the time to vote for him,” Haley added, as Trump smiled approvingly in his box. “Take it from me.”

Another GOP primary candidate, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, spoke here this week, too. Although Trump had belittled the governor as Ron “DeSanctimonious” for the better part of a year, DeSantis endorsed Trump as soon as he dropped out, which engendered a warm response in the convention hall. DeSantis used his time at the podium not only to laud Trump, but to lambast Joe Biden as being too old and out-of-touch. That was nothing new for DeSantis, whose detailed critique of the Biden administration formed the core of his standard stump speech. What is new is that Democrats are now obsessed with the incumbent president’s limitations themselves. The Democratic National Convention is next month in Chicago, and both major political parties agree on one thing: It’s now the Democrats’ move.