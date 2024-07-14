Trump Survives Assassination Attempt; Shooter Dead

The United States of America came less than an inch from utter chaos Saturday evening as Donald Trump was grazed in the head by an assassin who fired a rifle from a rooftop outside a boisterous political rally in western Pennsylvania.

The former president, days away from accepting the Republican Party’s 2024 nomination in Milwaukee, was speaking at Butler Farm Show Grounds at 6:15 p.m. when the pop, pop, pop of gunfire pierced the air. Trump had turned his head a split second earlier, possibly saving his life: One of the bullets went through his right ear. Trump reached up to the side of his head, felt blood on his hand, and immediately ducked down.

A volley of heavier caliber gunfire then filled the air from Secret Service snipers, who killed an unidentified gunman on a nearby rooftop outside the rally perimeter about 400 feet away from the speakers’ stage. But the gunman apparently hit a bystander in the head, who died immediately, according to authorities and eyewitnesses. Two other people who attended the rally were said to be wounded and in critical condition.

On the dais, screams were heard from the audience, and someone shouted, “Get down! Get down! Get down!” as uniformed and tactical Secret Service agents swarmed on stage to shield the former president. “Shooter is down!” could be heard from the microphone on stage.

“Let me get my shoes,” Trump said as his security detail swarmed around him, covering the former president with their bodies and pulling him to his feet as they prepared to usher him to a waiting evacuation vehicle. “Wait, wait, wait,” Trump said, turning to the crowd, blood dripping from his ear and face. Dressed in a blue jacket and a white button-down shirt, he raised his fist in defiance before being rushed to his motorcade. As he did, many in the crowd chanted, “USA! USA! USA!”

Within less than an hour, Trump’s campaign – and the Secret Service – got the word out that the former president was safe. A short time later, Trump himself put out this statement on Truth Social from Butler Memorial Hospital, where he was taken.

I want to thank The United States Secret Service, and all of Law Enforcement, for their rapid response on the shooting that just took place in Butler, Pennsylvania. Most importantly, I want to extend my condolences to the family of the person at the Rally who was killed, and also to the family of another person that was badly injured. It is incredible that such an act can take place in our Country. Nothing is known at this time about the shooter, who is now dead. I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear. I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening. GOD BLESS AMERICA!

President Biden also weighed in. Initially, the White House issued a statement under Biden’s name. “I’m grateful to hear that he’s safe and doing well,” the statement said. “I’m praying for him and his family and for all those who were at the rally. … There’s no place for this kind of violence in America. We must unite as one nation to condemn it.”

Biden, who was spending the weekend at his Delaware beachfront home, later personally told reporters, “There is no place in America for this kind of political violence. It’s sick. It’s sick. It’s one of the reasons why we have to unite this country. We cannot allow for this to be happening. We cannot be like this. We cannot condone this.”

“I’ll keep you informed, and if I am able to speak to Donald, I will let you know that as well. So far it appears he is doing well,” Biden added. Later, the two men did speak on the phone, and Biden cut short his weekend and headed back to the White House.

The attempted assassination comes at a fraught time in the civic life of America. Joe Biden, who will turn 82 in November, has spent the two weeks since his June 27 debate with Trump fighting critics in his own party and the media who are worried that he’s experienced cognitive decline – and are panicked that he’s trailing Trump in the polls.

Trump has little remaining opposition within the Republican Party, but he is facing his own set of crucibles, including a criminal conviction in New York City. And though the GOP nominating convention is set to begin in Milwaukee on Monday, Trump still hasn’t named a running mate, which means if the direction of the assassin’s bullet had been one inch closer to the president’s head, the entire 2024 presidential election would have been throw into a level of disarray unprecedented in our nation’s history.

Instead, Trump was able to walk away from a serious attempt on his life under his own power. “He’s in a very good mood,” one senior Trump adviser told RCP. “He is resolved to continue this convention. There are no plans to deviate on anything that was planned.” This means attending next week’s convention to accept the GOP nomination and the naming of a running mate, perhaps as early as Sunday.

The nation’s ranking Democratic politicians including Barack Obama and Bill Clinton – as well as Republicans who have been critical of Trump – quickly expressed relief that Trump was safe, while decrying the shooter’s actions. “Violence targeted at any political party or political leader is absolutely unacceptable,” said Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, a Democrat.

Meanwhile, dozens of liberal commentators and Democrats also called for a calming of the incendiary rhetoric that has become de rigueur on both sides of the political divide.

CNN commentator Van Jones, who worked in the Obama administration, began a moving soliloquy urging unity by saying simply, “I am so glad Donald Trump is alive tonight.” These sentiments were echoed by Liz Cheney, perhaps Trump’s fiercest Republican critic. And former Vice President Mike Pence, who is no longer on speaking terms with the former president, added this on behalf himself and his wife: “Karen and I are praying for President Trump and urge every American to join us.”

But the feelings were not entirely symmetrical. Numerous Republicans pointed to the incessant stream of vitriolic and incendiary statements about Trump and his supporters that have come from the Democratic Party – from Biden on down.

Last year, Biden went to Independence Hall in Philadelphia where he proclaimed, “Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our Republic.” And only last week, Biden said, “I have one job, and that’s to beat Donald Trump. I’m absolutely certain I’m the best person to be able to do that. So, we’re done talking about the debate, it’s time to put Trump in a bull's-eye,” Biden said.

If that rhetoric wasn’t enough, some on the left have spent this month overtly comparing Trump to Hitler. MSNBC host Joy Reid spoke about “keeping Hitler out of the White House,” while the New Republic had an entire issue comparing the MAGA movement to the rise of Nazism in Germany in the 1930s, complete with a cover caricature of Trump as Adolph Hitler.

“Every Democrat and media outlet tonight is like ‘Thank God Hitler is okay and wishing Hitler a speedy recovery,’” quipped conservative writer Stephen L. Miller.

“I just spoke to my father on the phone and he is in great spirits,” countered Donald Trump Jr. in a statement. “He will never stop fighting to save America, no matter what the radical left throws at him.”

“They are trying to throw him in jail,” a Republican close to the campaign told RealClearPolitics. “And now they’re trying to kill him.”

Other Republicans pointed to more direct ways in which Democrats showed little regard for the safety of the former president. They pointed to Rep. Bennie Thompson, who chaired the Jan. 6 commission investigation, one of seven Democrats who sponsored legislation in April to withdraw Secret Service protection from Trump. Also under the spotlight were lefty comedians who have poked fun at what they called Trump’s “assassination paranoia.”

Shocking Lapse in Security

As Saturday turned into Sunday morning, the details of the shooting became increasingly difficult to understand. The Secret Service didn’t bother trying to explain them, either: Despite having ex-Secret Service agent Jonathan Wackrow spend hours on CNN praising his former agency for their supposedly sterling job, numerous questions were still unanswered.

Why was a 20-year-old man able to bring a rifle into an area so close to where Trump was speaking? Why didn’t anyone in law enforcement notice when the man shimmied up the side of a building and then crawled across the roof to where he had a sight line to the ex-president? Why didn’t agents and local law enforcement react more quickly when people in the crowd shouted to them about the gunman? Why did they wait until he opened fire on the podium to respond?

The official response to those questions will have to wait for another day. The Secret Service didn’t even send a representative to the press conference held after midnight by the FBI, a briefing notable only for how uninformative it was.

A source within the Secret Service community was willing to address the last question, however. He told RCP that the agency rules of engagement in this situation are to wait until the president is fired upon to return fire. “You want to take a shot, then find out the guy was holding a telescope?” the source suggested. “The Secret Service is by nature reactive … and you better be right when you do react or you’re f-----d.”

The source praised the counter-sniper who acquired the target and responded within three seconds, calling the performance “incredible.”

Republican Sen. Josh Hawley was preparing dinner at his home in Missouri Saturday evening when his phone began to buzz. His face fell as he flipped through a flood of text messages. He told his family, “It looks like President Trump has just been shot.”

Hawley had spoken to Trump Saturday morning. “He was just looking forward to the rally tonight, and we talked about it. We talked about next week, the vice president. He asked me who the pick should be. He just couldn’t have been in higher spirits,” the senator recalled in an interview with RCP. “It’s just an incredible shock to see what transpired tonight,” he continued before adding, “It’s just a miracle that he is alive.”

Hawley and other Republicans including House Speaker Mike Johnson are now calling for “a full-scale congressional investigation into how this happened.”

“We need to we need to know who, and I would just say to the Justice Department tonight, ‘This is not the time to play games and sweep things under the rug. We need to know, the nation deserves to know, the identity of this killer,’” said Hawley, a former Missouri Attorney General. Also a former prosecutor, he added that it would be natural for investigators to want to hold back information as they develop the case. “But you’ve got a nation that is badly shaken, and a former, probably future president, who was nearly assassinated,” he said. “The country needs to know the facts.”

“There’s a massive security breach tonight that needs to be redressed, and as part of that they need to tell us what they know as quickly as they know,” he concluded.

The nation’s top law enforcement agency seemed to recognize that reality. On cue, it identified 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, from nearby Bethel Park, Pennsylvania, as the shooter.

Speaking on CNN, historian and presidential scholar Tim Naftali asserted that opinion makers in this country – including journalists – bear a responsibility for conducting political discourse in ways that don’t incentivize their fellow Americans to commit violence. “Enough is enough. The pot is on the stove, the water is boiling. We have to dial it down,” he said. “This is a time to stop hating each other.”

Gen. Keith Kellogg, a retired U.S. Army general and former national security advisor to Vice President Mike Pence, praised Trump’s courage under fire, but noted sadly that an innocent rally-goer lost his life. “That’s a tragedy too: An American was killed by another American for political reasons,” he said.

“The president dodged a bullet,” he added. “I think the nation did too.”

RealClearPolitics political correspondent Susan Crabtree contributed to this report.

Philip Wegmann is White House correspondent for RealClearPolitics.