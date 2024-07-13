Trump Survives Assassination Attempt at PA Rally, Shooter Dead

BUTLER, Pennsylvania — Former President Donald Trump is “fine” after being wounded by a bullet at a rally in Pennsylvania, according to his campaign. The Butler County fairground where Trump held his rally Saturday is now a crime scene.

At 6:11 p.m., just minutes into Trump’s remarks at the last scheduled rally before Monday’s scheduled Republican National Convention, a series of sharp pops were heard. Trump raised his right hand to his ear, which was grazed by a bullet. A bystander in the bleachers was shot in the head and killed immediately, according to eyewitnesses.

As screams were heard from the audience, someone shouted, “Get down! Get down! Get down!” while uniformed and tactical Secret Service agents swarmed on stage to shield the former president. Butler County district attorney Richard Goldinger told the Associated Press in a phone interview that the suspected gunman was dead and confirmed that one rally attendee was killed.

“Shooter is down,” could be heard from the microphone on stage.

“Let me get my shoes,” Trump said three times as his security detail swarmed around him, covering the former president with their bodies and pulling him to his feet as they prepared to usher him to a waiting limousine.

“Wait, wait, wait,” Trump said, turning to the crowd, blood dripping from his ear and face. Dressed in a blue jacket and a white button-down shirt, he raised his fist in defiance before being rushed over to his motorcade. As he did so, many in the crowd chanted, “USA! USA! USA!” The Trump campaign released a statement less than half an hour later: The topline: “He is fine.”

“President Trump thanks law enforcement and first responders for their quick action during this heinous act. He is fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility,” said Steven Cheung, Trump spokesperson, in a statement. “More details will follow.”

The Secret Service said in a statement simply that “the former President is safe.” Every attendee at the rally was required to pass through a magnetometer, but according to several eyewitnesses, the shots came from an elevated position outside the perimeter.

Within an hour of the shooting, President Biden was being briefed by the director of the Secret Service, Kimberly Cheatle, and the director of the Department of Homeland Security, Alejandro Mayorkas. The White House issued the following statement:

“I have been briefed on the shooting at Donald Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania. I’m grateful to hear that he’s safe and doing well. I’m praying for him and his family and for all those who were at the rally, as we await further information. Jill and I are grateful to the Secret Service for getting him to safety. There’s no place for this kind of violence in America. We must unite as one nation to condemn it.”

Biden made short remarks to reporters from a police station at Rehoboth, Maryland, telling reporters that he planned to speak with Trump over the phone soon.

“There is no place in America for this kind of political violence. It’s sick. It’s sick. It’s one of the reasons why we have to unite this country. We cannot allow for this to be happening. We cannot be like this. We cannot condone this,” the president said.

“I’ll keep you informed, and if I am able to speak to Donald, I will let you know that as well. So far it appears he is doing well,” Biden continued.

“I have an opinion, but I don’t have any facts,” he replied when asked by a reporter if he believed that the incident was an assassination attempt.

As the Trump motorcade moved swiftly away, taking the former president to a safe location, Republican and Democratic leaders immediately called for prayer.

“Violence targeted at any political party or political leader is absolutely unacceptable,” wrote Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro.

“Karen and I are praying for President Trump and urge every American to join us,” said former Vice President Mike Pence.

The immediate response from Republicans was that of horror and outrage at the unprecedented violence. “They are trying to throw him in jail, and now they’re trying to kill him. He is going to win 50 states,” a Republican close to the campaign told RealClearPolitics.

RealClearPolitics political correspondent Salena Zito, on the scene in Pennsylvania, contributed to this account.