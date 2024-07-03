Give Joe Biden a Chance To Make the Right Decision

I began to write this piece a month ago when I got irritated – again – with the same tiresome disparagement of Kamala Harris by the conventional media and, in whispers, even among progressive Democrats. “Word salads,” they’d say after seeing a 5-second conservative snippet on YouTube. She’s just “not likeable,” said people who have never actually met her. The carping has been incessant since she was elected vice president.

Then came last Thursday’s debate and President Biden’s troubling performance.

While I still want to write the column about why Kamala Harris has been unfairly and inaccurately characterized as a flawed candidate, first I need to address the debate and the decision the president must now make himself, and not because I or anyone is pushing him to do so.

I have known Joe Biden for over 50 years, since he was first elected to the U.S. Senate. I admire him too much to call for him to withdraw. I respect him enough to know that he understands the danger of Donald Trump, and if he believes there is no pathway other than himself to beat Trump, he will decide to run.

But to make the best possible decision, Biden must face the truth. And as an experienced crisis manager and communications specialist, I advise him to start with correcting the spin about his debate performance, spin that is not only inaccurate but harmful to his legacy for honesty and being a skilled politician.

No, it was not about one poor debate performance. No, it was not about too much management or blaming those who prepped the president. The concern is about mental frailty, perhaps worse, and whether he can defeat Trump without the sharpness of mind to rebut Trump’s wild exaggerations and lies, to state the facts forcefully, and to remind a majority of the American people why they rejected this snake-oil salesman four years ago. And also: to admit candidly that he shares the concerns that became a crescendo after the debate – concerns, perhaps unjustified – that he does not have the mental abilities to serve effectively as president in the next four years. (I speak as someone who, at the age of 78, just a few years younger than the president, is sympathetic to any negative reaction when too many people are too quick to jump to a conclusion of serious mental issues, and it could be atypical.)

He needs to say those tough words – and tell the American people he is weighing their implications. And then, as the legal mind he was trained to be, he needs to gather evidence. He is scheduled to be tested this Friday when ABC’s George Stephanopoulos questions him in a pre-taped interview to be broadcast Sunday on ABC’s “This Week.” I’ve known George since the 1992 Bill Clinton campaign. I have no doubt George will ask tough questions. The president will have to show, convincingly, that he is quick of mind and sharp in rebuttal with facts and arguments. In other words, the opposite of what he did in last week’s debate.

Even that will not be enough. Biden needs to hold one or more press conferences, with no holds barred, and for at least 45 minutes, to prove he can take the tough questions and respond with force, with conviction, and with persuasion. And then he needs to do town halls live on TV and allow voters to put him through the same questions and answers.

And he needs to do that in the next couple of weeks. And then decide.

One overwhelming factor in his decision must be whether there is someone else who is better positioned to defeat Donald Trump. We have an answer from the CNN-SSRS poll published less than a week after the debate. It shows that Vice President Harris, despite all the arrows fired her way, runs more strongly against Donald Trump than President Biden. Other polls show she is at least as strong vs. Trump as Biden.

In other words, it’s simply a myth that Biden can’t step down because his vice presidential choice four years ago would leave Democrats in a bind. Put most simply: This polling suggests that at this point she is a stronger nominee for our party than the president.

Like many Americans, I have focused more closely on Kamala Harris during the past few days. And though I have known her for 15 years, even I needed reminding of her record of electoral success. Prior to her unsuccessful 2020 presidential run, she prevailed in five straight elections in California – in 2004, defeating an incumbent for San Francisco district attorney; reelected in 2008 without opposition; elected California attorney general in 2010; reelected in 2014; elected U.S. senator in 2017, succeeding the outstanding incumbent, Barbara Boxer.

I suppose her unsuccessful run for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination is at the root of some of the skepticism about her now – although I’d point out that the eventual primary season winner thought enough of Harris after competing with her up-close that he appointed her as his running mate.

As vice president, her reputation has suffered, as many veeps' do, by being assigned thankless, no-win assignments and by West Wing communications specialists who see their job as defending the president, no matter who has to get thrown under the bus.

I am not saying that Harris should be the anointed candidate. Our party boasts a substantial bench who could defeat Trump if President Biden withdraws. Start with numerous governors with records of success in their states: Gavin Newsom, Gretchen Whitmer, JB Pritzker, Josh Shapiro, and Andy Beshear, to name just a few governors without mentioning qualified members of Congress.

All could unite a Democratic convention and be at the podium, with more than 100 million Americans watching a young, vigorous Democratic Party nominee and a united party to challenge Donald Trump and save our democracy. Ironically, this embarrassment of riches has also worked against Harris, as competing regional and ideological factions in our party promote their various favorite sons. But one potential standard-bearer, Kamala Harris, is California’s “favorite daughter” – and she’s already in position for a seamless handoff of the baton.

Mr. President, to repeat: I am not asking you to withdraw. I am asking you to be a lawyer and look at the evidence, test yourself as to whether you can defeat Donald Trump and do the job for the next four years, and then – make the right decision for yourself, for your family, and most importantly for your country.

I know you well enough to be confident, and to trust you to make the right decision.