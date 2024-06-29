Trump Thumps Biden

Democrat delusions about Joe Biden’s fitness for office came crashing to earth at 9:03 EDT, when the cadaverous 46th president of the United States shuffled into the studio towards his assigned podium. Suddenly, half of America realized what the other half already knew: Joe Biden is not up to the job.

And it went downhill from there.

Biden’s voice was raspy and weak – the White House put out word during the debate for the first time that he “has a cold” trying to mitigate the damage – and he seemed to lose his train of thought in one of his earliest answers.

Biden’s eyes often looked vacant; he often tilted his head oddly; his mouth was often agape; his skin was ashen; and, when he raised his eyebrows to express skepticism about things Trump was saying, his face was contorted into a freakish mask.

Biden’s answers meandered; he repeated long debunked stories; he visibly struggled to remember his lines; and Trump easily rebuffed his sputtering attacks.

This was the most one-sided debate in modern political history, and the most embarrassing performance by any national candidate since Admiral James Stockdale’s bizarre performance in the 1992 vice presidential debate against Dan Quayle and Al Gore.

Trump, on the other hand, did everything that he needed to do, proving to a national audience that he’s mastered the job of running for President. He’s disciplined and determined to win.

Trump was articulate, restrained, sharp and stayed on message. He hammered away at Biden’s epic failures on everything from inflation to border security, from the chaotic withdrawal in Afghanistan and his inexplicable coddling of Iran to the Ukraine war and the Biden family business dealings in China.

And by the fifth or sixth time that Trump said that Biden was the worst President in history, surely well more than 60% of the Americans sitting at home watching this pathetic spectacle agreed with him.

Then, towards the end, when Biden claimed that he had a 6 or an 8 handicap and that he would carry his own golf bag for 18 holes, everyone still listening who knows anything about golf burst out in laughter.

Bear that in mind as Democrats claim that everything Trump says is a lie.

The headlines on the Drudge Report say it all:

Operation: Replace Biden

Dems Scramble With 130 Days To Go

Debate Catastrophe

Is it possible to replace Biden at this late date? Theoretically yes, but practically, no. Democrats could change the rules governing their convention and delegate voting once the convention is convened in order to permit new nominees to be introduced on the floor, but the logistical and social challenge of coalescing hundreds of delegates around a new set of rules without a clear party leader in just a matter of days is mind boggling. The challenge would be multiplied as potential candidates and their allies swarm the halls and protestors throng the streets of Chicago.

The vaunted discipline of the Democrat Party would likely evaporate under the stress and the disappointment over their impending electoral loss. Furthermore, there’s no consensus over who would be the best replacement for Joe Biden; Vice President Kamala Harris is even more unpopular, if less cadaverous, than Biden.

So, any attempt to replace Biden will turn into a bruising free-for-all less than two and a half months before election day.

Thousands of professional Democrats are staring into that abyss, on the phone with each other right now and debating what’s possible. They will recall that Lyndon Johnson pulled out of his reelection race on March 31, 1968, which many believe was too late for his replacement, Hubert Humphrey, to pull out a win against Richard Nixon. Fault lines will appear and grow; fault-finding will roil their base; and donors will withhold dollars until the smoke clears.

On the other hand, Team Trump is gathering steam. Any attempt by NY Judge Juan Merchan to impose a prison sentence on Trump to slow him down will backfire. Desperate Democrats will likely attempt to stir up another anti-Trump hoax, but that gambit has been played too many times to be believed by anyone but professional Trump haters.

Suddenly, Donald J. Trump’s road to a redemptive victory looks clear.