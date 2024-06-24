Bring Them All Home

It was a fist bump that Almog Jan Meir is unlikely to forget. On June 8, at the moment when the 22-year-old Israeli hostage realized that the heavily armed men (and apparent women) who had just shot their way into his holding cell were, in fact, friendlies, he got it together and knocked knuckles in solidarity with one of the soldiers who had come to save him. The day’s battle had just begun.

The rescue raid in Gaza began with one team plucking 26-year-old Noa Argamani from a nearby first-floor apartment. It was the simultaneous operation to free Meir, Andrey Kozlov, 27, and Shlomi Ziv, 41, that got bogged down in fierce battles with Hamas. As the three male hostages hid in a bathroom, the rescue squad took on rifle fire and rocket-propelled grenades from dozens of Hamas fighters who swarmed the apartment where the men had been held captive by a well-known Palestinian physician, Dr. Ahmed al-Jamal; his son, Abdullah al-Jamal, a freelance journalist who celebrated Oct. 7 and had written for Al Jazeera; and Abdullah’s wife and children.

When an Israeli getaway vehicle was hit by two RPGs, the team called in close air support from helicopter gunships and fighter planes, along with tanks and paratroopers who had been waiting on standby to cover the hostages’ escape route.

All told, the operation took the life of Israeli Chief Inspector Arnon Zamora, 36, along with what the IDF said was 104 Gazans, every one of whom it claimed were Hamas militants or civilians who had joined the fight. According to the Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry, the raid killed 274 people, including 64 children, and wounded more than 700. Remarkably, according to the Health Ministry, there wasn’t a single Hamas fighter among the dead. (The obvious follow-up question – Who was firing the grenades and bullets that killed Zamora? – is a mystery I’ll leave to future historians.)

Operation Seeds of Summer, as the mission was called before it was renamed in Zamora’s honor, was a historic recovery mission and a rare win for hostage families. It also made many highly credentialed people in the West very angry.

How could this be?

Taking and rescuing hostages is as old as war itself. In Homer’s “Iliad,” the Trojan War kicked off with the kidnapping of Helen of Troy. For thousands of years, innocent people have been snatched and held in darkness, their lives instantly and ruthlessly commodified. Hostages are leveraged as bargaining chips for political and military concessions, as tools for propaganda, or as human shields. In Gaza, they are all of the above.

Of the various ways these ordeals end, “kinetic” military rescues are by far the riskiest. Much can go wrong, and history is full of tragic examples. Primary among them is Operation Eagle Claw, the April 1980 disaster in the Iranian desert that claimed the lives of five U.S. airmen and three Marines, rescued zero hostages from Tehran, and arguably cost President Jimmy Carter a second term.

Today, after decades of organizational overhaul at the Pentagon to avert another Eagle Claw, the risks still remain. In 2010 in Afghanistan, Navy SEALs successfully took out a team of Taliban gunmen guarding British aid worker Linda Norgrove, only to accidentally kill her in the process. In 2013, a French raid in Somalia killed two French soldiers and the hostage Denis Allex. A year later, President Obama ordered two raids to rescue British-American photojournalist Luke Somers from al-Qaeda in Yemen. Somers’ captors moved him before the first attempt. They executed him during the second.

Not every rescue is a disaster. In Colombia in 2008, Operación Jaque recovered 15 hostages, including a prominent politician and three American contractors, from leftist FARC guerrillas, all without firing a single shot. Tom Hanks’s “Captain Phillips” portrayed the 2009 rescue of an American ship captain from Somali pirates killed by SEAL snipers. Two years later, SEALs killed nine more Somalis to free one American, Jessica Buchanan, and a Danish hostage.

When the Pentagon drew up plans to recover Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl in Obama’s first term, the soldier’s parents opposed it. They saw the risks to both their son and elite special forces as too high. Lest a good plan go to waste, the Joint Special Operations Command adapted the Bergdahl mission into Operation Neptune Spear, the 2011 raid that killed Osama bin Laden.

Israel has gone to greater lengths to rescue its hostages than any other modern nation state. This is due in part to Israel’s origin story as a place of refuge. From the Kindertransport to the Farhud, the Spanish Inquisition to Moses’ exodus from Egypt, Jewish identity was forged by cycles of persecution and survival. The resulting protectionism also helps explain Israel’s record of lopsided prisoner trades; in 2011, one IDF soldier, Gilad Shalit, was exchanged for more than 1,000 Palestinian convicts, the future Hamas commander and Oct. 7 mastermind Yahya Sinwar among them.

This month’s rescue mission in Gaza was the country’s biggest and boldest since the July 4, 1976, raid on Uganda’s Entebbe airport. That episode, a defining moment in Israeli lore, followed the hijacking of Air France Flight 139 from Tel Aviv to Paris and the taking and separating of 106 Israeli and Jewish hostages by Palestinian and German terrorists who diverted the plane to Uganda, where the dictator Idi Amin invited them to land.

During the raid – where more than 100 Israeli commandos dressed in Ugandan Army uniforms drove into Entebbe in a mock-up of Amin’s own presidential motorcade – the Israelis lost just one man: Lt. Col. Yonatan Netanyahu, the mission leader and older brother of today’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. They saved 102 civilians, including the pilot and flight crew. Three hostages were killed during the raid and one, 75-year-old British-Israeli Dora Bloch, was taken to a hospital in Kampala where she was later murdered by Amin’s secret police.

After Entebbe, the world was quick to condemn Israeli tactics to save their own people. Then-UN General Secretary Kurt Waldheim called the rescue “a serious violation of the national sovereignty of a member state of the United Nations.” (When Waldheim’s own Nazi past was later revealed, he was barred entry to the U.S. and remained in good diplomatic standing only with Arab states.) Even the French government, although their own pilot and flight crew refused to leave Jewish hostages behind, condemned the raid’s casualties rather than the lives it saved.

Nearly 50 years later, UN Special Rapporteur on Palestine Francesca Albanese described this month’s rescue operation as “genocidal.” It was a relief, she carped, that four hostages were “released.” Like Waldheim’s before her, Albanese’s selective handwringing exposes a deeper problem.

For months, the UN declared there was widespread famine in Gaza and accused Israel of intentionally starving the population. But a report published this month by an international authority on food security concluded there is no famine in Gaza. Anyone watching social media videos of Gazan restaurants and markets brimming with fresh produce already knew this, yet the UN continued to push “full-blown famine” stories to a credulous media.

If Western institutions that the world turns to as guarantors of diplomacy and justice can’t get the easier questions right, if they can’t be trusted with basic facts, it’s little wonder why the war drags on and 120 innocent people, including five Americans, remain hostages of a brutal terrorist regime and Iranian proxy propped up by the UN.

This week, Andrey Kozlov, one of the recently rescued Israeli men, cut through the complexity to make a simple and clear request: “For all the hostages that are still in Gaza, there is one decision, only one. It is a deal between Israel and Hamas. I ask to bring them home as soon as possible. Israel, world, Hamas, I ask you to make a deal as soon as possible.”