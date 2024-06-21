President Biden Is Delivering What Republicans Won’t

President Biden this week announced an important and impactful executive order that protects the undocumented spouses of U.S. citizens, some undocumented children as well as some “Dreamers” – those brought to this country as children – from deportation. It affects around 550,000 undocumented immigrants and their families who will now sleep more soundly and not fear a late-night knock on the door that ends tragically with a family being separated.

These actions are both good public policy and smart politics. But in our partisan environment, they also immediately opened the door to a flood of Republican exaggerations, misconceptions, and some outright falsehoods about immigration. Since this will be the lightning rod issue that Donald Trump has worked so hard to make it, it is worth deconstructing the GOP spin.

Myth #1 – No matter how loud Republicans scream it, this isn’t “amnesty.” Trump has already falsely made this claim in his recent rally in Racine, Wisconsin. The last president to grant amnesty was conservative icon Ronald Reagan. President Biden’s executive action allows a small percentage of the current undocumented population to gain a path to citizenship. These people will be mostly longtime spouses of U.S. citizens. This order will keep families together without fear of separation. It is a good thing and Republicans who have long-championed the importance of kids having both a mother and a father should embrace it.

Myth #2 – Joe Biden caused this current border crisis. He did not. Post-pandemic, the world experienced a record-setting migration shift due to the pandemic and the global recession, with Latin America being especially hard hit. This is what brought massive numbers of migrants to our borders. Our thriving economic system attracted those coming from countries still suffering a recession or where command-and-control policies have stymied economic growth. In truth, illegal encounters at the border in the last month of the Trump administration were higher than the month he took office.

Myth #3 – Immigration is hurting our economy. Not true. Economists have said that thanks to immigration, the country saw an injection of $7 trillion into our economy. America’s CEOs want more immigrants not fewer, as they need to fill vacant jobs. Immigration is one key reason why our economy is the envy of the world.

Myth #4 – Most Americans agree that all immigrants here illegally should be deported. Some polls have a question that shows most respondents favoring the deportation of all immigrants who are here illegally. But the question is asked in a vacuum, with no context. When you give respondents a real choice (no one thinks that all undocumented immigrants are going to be deported), and ask if they support giving long-settled undocumented immigrants who have been here more than 10 years, and have families, own businesses, work as teachers, health care providers, first-responders, a majority of Americans support providing expanded legal pathways to citizenship.

Myth #5 – Immigrants cause high crime rates and make our communities less safe. While it is true that several high-profile heinous crimes have committed by recent migrants, those isolated examples form a misleading and distorted picture. Numerous studies have shown that immigrants commit crimes at statistically significantly lower rates than U.S.-born individuals. Moreover, the nation’s violent crime rate is at a 50-year low.

Myth #6 – Biden took this step this to “make” more Biden voters. This is misleading. Although most Democrats clearly believe that the welcoming attitude of our party toward immigrants has a partisan dimension to it that will help our party in the future, it certainly isn’t Joe Biden’s motivation: The new pathways to citizenship announced by the president will take immigrants who apply more than five years to become a citizen. None will be able to vote for Joe Biden.

Myth #7 – President Biden is only doing this because to shore up Latino voter support. Although his actions are certainly popular among Latino voters, the also play well with swing voters in general. Recent polling, done by Global Strategy Group and BSP Research for the Immigration Hub , shows overwhelming and bipartisan support (82% ) for pathways to citizenship for undocumented immigrants who have lived in the U.S. for many years, pay taxes, and pass a background check.

Let us also not forget that on his first day in office, President Biden sent a bill to Congress to address the immigration issue. His bill increased border security and expanded pathways to citizenship. Republicans refused to collaborate with Democrats on it.

Biden did this because congressional Republicans have failed at their job. The American people hired them to solve problems, not weaponize them. They were given a chance to put country over party but they were not brave enough to go against Donald Trump, who says immigrants poison the blood of the country, who calls them animals, who wants to round them up in mass deportation camps and reinstitute his policy of ripping babies from the arms of their mothers.

Republicans use these tropes to get out of having to govern on the issue or provide a real solution. They even turned their back on their own border security bill after Trump ordered them to. So now the president has shown, yet again, that he and Democrats are committed to fixing the vexing immigration problem. With this executive order expanding legal protections to undocumented spouses of U.S. citizens, which comes on the heels of a previous executive action strengthening the border and curtailing asylum-seekers between ports of entry, the Biden administration can lean into these solutions. In the absence of responsible governance on Capitol Hill, the 46th U.S. president delivered what they would not. That is a win for the whole country.