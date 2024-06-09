What Business Leaders Should Know About a Second Trump Term

Former President Trump’s conviction in New York has boosted his campaign’s fundraising, unified Republicans to rally behind his campaign and done little to diminish his chances of reelection in November.

It’s not just a Republican Party phenomenon. National polling after the verdict suggests the state of the presidential race is unchanged. Trump and President Biden are still neck-and-neck. Many voters appear to be tuning out the court case as a sordid distraction. They are more concerned about the economy, jobs and inflation. Meanwhile, the Business Roundtable, a leading advocacy organization in Washington D.C., has invited Trump to speak to their quarterly meeting on June 13 about his plan for kick-starting the U.S. economy. This suggests the New York case is already old news for many business leaders.

In short, the business community should be prepared for the strong possibility of a second Trump administration as well as Republican control of both chambers of Congress. Here’s what business leaders should expect in a second Trump administration.

Trump and congressional Republicans will make comprehensive tax reform a priority, building on the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. Many of that bill’s provisions expire in 2025. The GOP will move to extend those tax cuts. Capitol Hill Republicans are already studying how to pass tax reform legislation using the fast-track “reconciliation” process.

The 2025 tax package also will make the tax code leaner, more rational and more efficient. Trump will view comprehensive tax reform as key to cementing his legacy just as Ronald Reagan did with in the landmark Tax Reform Act of 1986. Business leaders should engage now with Republican leaders to help shape the direction of that package in a way that will encourage business investment, job creation, and economic growth.

Business leaders also should expect Trump to complete the important work of eliminating outdated regulations. In his first term, Trump said proudly that his administration had “cut eight and a half regulations for every new rule, far exceeding his promise to cut two regulations for every new one.” This, he said, delivered substantial cost savings to both businesses and households. Business leaders concerned about the degree to which burdensome regulations are a drag on investment and growth should make common cause with the president on continued regulatory reform.

A new Trump administration will attempt to complete his first term’s work of rethinking international trade trade to help nurture and sustain high-skilled domestic manufacturing jobs. Trump will continue pursuing a fair playing field that allows American workers and manufacturers to compete more effectively. Trump also will continue to encourage onshoring of supply chains by providing incentives and regulatory reforms to spur investment in the U.S. Business leaders should consider how they might work to transition their supply chains to reflect this new reality.

One lesson I learned during my own White House service was that Trump’s critics and opponents underestimate his political resilience. That might be happening again: Trump’s critics and the media appear to take the verdict very seriously, but voters watching the news can’t clearly explain what the trial was about. It’s likely the verdict will be just another political bump in the road.

This year’s presidential and congressional races will be close. As such, leaders should not dismiss the possibility of a second term for Trump and plan accordingly.