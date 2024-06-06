The Presidential Pilgrimage to Normandy

Being assigned to cover the president of the United States was once the pinnacle for American political reporters. This is no longer necessarily true, we’re told. The deterioration of the news business, not to mention the corrosion of our politics, has diminished the prestige of the White House beat. Perhaps so. But not on this date. Joseph R. Biden Jr. is in Normandy. I wish I were there with him.

Speaking today at the Normandy American Cemetery and Memorial in Colleville-sur-Mer, France, the president said, “From the sea and sky, nearly 160,000 allied troops descended on Normandy. Many, to state the obvious, never came home.”

“A few, a notable band of brothers, are here today,” Biden said, adding that their success on D-Day and in the months that followed “proved that the ideals of our democracy are stronger than any army or combination of armies in the entire world.”

I covered the presidency for 15 years, a span that included nearly all of Bill Clinton’s tenure and seven of George W. Bush’s eight years in office. In the news business, it was a time of generous travel budgets and a time when our audiences knew that not every story has a partisan angle. These days, I have a bright and dedicated young man to do the shoe-leather reporting while I spend most of my time editing. I’m fine with that – most days. But wouldn’t it be grand to be in France today with Biden and see the 200 or so men who stormed the beaches on June 6, 1944, and made the trek again, probably for the last time.

I went to Normandy twice in 2004, first on an April scouting trip and then with most of the regular White House press corps with George W. Bush. The occasion was the 60th anniversary of the Allied invasion of Nazi-occupied France during World War II. As other travelers have before me, I learned something about myself, and about America, on those trips. As John McCain put it – and McCain gleaned this lesson in the hardest possible way – sometimes we learn to love our country more deeply while on foreign soil.

During the April scouting trip – I was president of the White House Correspondents’ Association at the time – the military aides on the plane showed us the movie “The Longest Day” as we flew across the Atlantic Ocean. In the Daryl Zanuck and Cornelius Ryan classic, a military officer named Werner Pluskat was the first German soldier to lay eyes on the vast American and British armada that emerged from the predawn mist.

Werner Pluskat survived the Battle of Normandy, and the war (he was a consultant on “The Longest Day”) and the concrete bunkers that protected him still stand on those cliffs above the beach. At least they did in 2004, when I went to see one of them. Inside, a German family was milling about. Recognizing me as an American, the father abruptly ordered his family outside.

“Lass uns gehen,” the man said to his wife. (Let’s go.) She seemed uncertain as did their children: I had smiled at them and not been unfriendly in the least.

“Hinausgehen!” the man said, with more urgency. (Get out.) And they did.

The encounter, as I wrote later, was unsettling. Although this family had done nothing wrong, their discomfort was the mirror image of the warmth bestowed on the visiting Americans – as was done again this week while Biden celebrated the 80th anniversary of the landing – by appreciative denizens of the picturesque French towns along the Normandy coast: Colleville-sur-Mer, Sainte-Mere-Eglise, Arromanches-les-Bains.

In those towns, people still loved Americans, even though most of them were not yet born on June 6, 1944. When I hiked from the beach to the bluffs, no enemy machine guns fired away at me. On the contrary, the people on the narrow path stood aside. “Americain,” one old man whispered to his grandson, who promptly saluted me.

Until then, I had always been proud of being an American, but in a reflexive way. The uneasiness of the German family and the adulation of the French people made me realize I hadn’t really done much to deserve this pride. Born in San Francisco to American parents, U.S. citizenship was conferred on me by a happy act of Providence. After that trip I began to see it as something more, as a kind of obligation. To be the best and fairest journalist I can be, for one thing.

“These Are the Champions”

Much is made of President Biden’s age – too much, Biden’s loyalists believe – but it is an anomaly that only one U.S. president was born during the tenure of our longest-serving president. Yes, Joe Biden’s birth president was Franklin D. Roosevelt, the wartime commander in chief at the helm when the Allies landed on the French coast. Today, the 2024 political campaign notwithstanding, this seemed quite fitting. In his speech, Biden unabashedly harked to the ethos of an earlier generation, the “greatest generation” who answered the call when the Axis powers threatened the entire free world.

“They knew, beyond any doubt, that there are things worth fighting and dying for. Freedom is worth it,” Biden said of those soldiers, sailors, airmen, and Marines. “Democracy is worth it. America is worth it. The world is worth it. Then, now and always.”

Ronald Reagan was originally a Roosevelt man, too. A Democrat when FDR was in the White House, Reagan – then a Midwestern radio announcer – memorized every word of Roosevelt’s first inaugural address. It was President Reagan who seared D-Day into the consciousness of a generation of Americans not old enough to personally remember the war. And it was Reagan who put the presidential stamp on these 10-year anniversaries. It has remained there ever since.

“We’re here to mark that day in history when the Allied armies joined in battle to reclaim this continent to liberty,” Reagan said 40 years ago today. “For four long years, much of Europe had been under a terrible shadow. Free nations had fallen, Jews cried out in the camps, millions cried out for liberation. Europe was enslaved, and the world prayed for its rescue. Here in Normandy the rescue began. Here the Allies stood and fought against tyranny in a giant undertaking unparalleled in human history.

“We stand on a lonely, windswept point on the northern shore of France,” Reagan continued. “The air is soft, but 40 years ago at this moment, the air was dense with smoke and the cries of men, and the air was filled with the crack of rifle fire and the roar of cannon. At dawn, on the morning of the 6th of June 1944, 225 Rangers jumped off the British landing craft and ran to the bottom of these cliffs. Their mission was one of the most difficult and daring of the invasion: to climb these sheer and desolate cliffs and take out the enemy guns. …

“When one Ranger fell, another would take his place. When one rope was cut, a Ranger would grab another and begin his climb again. They climbed, shot back, and held their footing. Soon, one by one, the Rangers pulled themselves over the top, and in seizing the firm land at the top of these cliffs, they began to seize back the continent of Europe. Two hundred and twenty-five came here. After two days of fighting, only 90 could still bear arms.

“Behind me is a memorial that symbolizes the Ranger daggers that were thrust into the top of these cliffs,” Reagan continued. “And before me are the men who put them there. These are the boys of Pointe du Hoc. These are the men who took the cliffs. These are the champions who helped free a continent. These are the heroes who helped end a war.”

Reagan’s performance that day is still recognized as a tour de force, but the U.S. president with by far the strongest claim to bask in the glory of D-Day was Dwight D. Eisenhower, the popular U.S. Army general who personally ordered those 160,000 men into battle that day. “Ike,” as he was known in the Army, was president during the 10th anniversary of the invasion. But he spent June 6, 1954, a Sunday, secluded at Camp David. Very much in character, Ike merely issued a 308-word written statement giving the credit to the fighting men.

Ten years later, Lyndon Baines Johnson didn’t go to Normandy either. (Eisenhower, safely out of office, did go in 1964, and gave an evocative interview to Walter Cronkite.) LBJ had become president the previous November amid the crucible of John F. Kennedy’s assassination and felt constrained also by the burgeoning war in Southeast Asia. In June 1974, Richard Nixon didn’t make the pilgrimage to Normandy either. Nixon had a previously scheduled Middle East event, even as the walls of Watergate were closing in on his presidency.

Reagan’s “Pointe du Hoc” speech changed everything, however, and skipping Normandy was no longer an option. Bill Clinton (1994), George W. Bush (2004), and Barack Obama (2014) all followed in Reagan’s footsteps at the 50th, 60th, and 70th anniversaries. They weren’t easy shoes to fill, and though few Americans remember a single word any of them spoke at Normandy, the truth is that they rose to the occasion.

“We stand on sacred soil,” Clinton began. “Fifty years ago at this place a miracle of liberation began. On that morning, democracy's forces landed to end the enslavement of Europe. …

“The fortunate ones would go home, changed forever,” Clinton added. “Thousands would never return. And today we mourn their loss. But on that gray dawn, millions, literally millions, of people on this continent awaited their arrival. Young Anne Frank wrote in her diary these words: ‘It’s no exaggeration to say that all Amsterdam, all Holland, yes, the whole west coast of Europe talks about the invasion day and night, debates about it, makes bets on it, and hopes. I have the feeling friends are approaching.’”

When it was his turn in 2014 for the 70th anniversary, President Obama didn’t miss a beat either.

“If prayer were made of sound,” he said, “the skies over England that night would have deafened the world.”

Such soaring rhetoric might soften even a cynic’s heart. But do a politician’s flowery words really matter? Well, those who do the fighting think so. At Trenton, General Washington had his officers read Thomas Paine’s stirring words to his troops. On July 9, 1776, Washington had the Declaration of Independence read to his troops bivouacked in New York. Forty of them responded by tearing down a nearby statue of King George, which was later molded into thousands of musket balls to be used by the Continental Army against the king’s troops and mercenaries. At Gettysburg, Lincoln used 272 of the most well-chosen words in American history not only to consecrate the battlefield and the dead but to provide his countrymen with “a new birth of freedom.”

As we were reminded this very day, free people sent to war want to be reminded of why they are fighting, even long after the fact. French President Emmanuel Macron, who spoke before Biden, acknowledged that desire. Although most of his remarks were in French, near the end, he turned to the aging American warriors, most of whom were in wheelchairs.

“Here you came to join forces and to make friends,” Macron said, “and you are back here, at home, if I may say so.” France’s leader, who would then pin medals on several D-Day veterans concluded with a simple and powerful word, “Merci.”

For Our Friends

The U.S. president who spoke at Normandy between Clinton and Obama, of course, was George W. Bush. Talk about getting upstaged: Ronald Reagan died while Bush was in France, which meant that Bush’s speech was squeezed from the front pages and airwaves. Reagan’s reprised Normandy speech got more coverage that week than Bush’s contemporaneous address. This was unfortunate, because Bush gave one of the best speeches of his presidency. Sure, Dubya had speechwriters. So do they all. But Bush believed, as Biden obviously does as well, that more was in stake at his Normandy anniversary than hitting the right nostalgic notes.

Biden used today’s ceremony as an opportunity to discuss the current state of the world. Avoiding the war in the Middle East, he spoke out forcefully against Russian aggression in Europe. In my view, it would have been more effective to allude to Ukraine without mentioning Russia directly at all. But we do not live in subtle times and Joe Biden is not a subtle man.

“We cannot surrender to the bullies, it is simply unthinkable,” he said. “If we do, freedom will be subjugated, all Europe will be threatened.” Biden described Russia's invasion of Ukraine as the actions of a “tyrant intent on domination,” adding that democracy was more at risk now than at any time since World War II and vowing that the United States and its European allies “will not bow down.”

As he spoke, the television cameras panned to Macron and I couldn’t help but wondering if he thought, as other French leaders have before, that Americans are a more martial people than we ourselves realize.

Twenty years ago, such feelings were out in the open. Relations between France and the United States – and their respective leaders – were strained. The reason was no secret: French president Jacques Chirac, after initial expressions of support for the 2003 U.S. invasion of Iraq, had waffled. Bush found Chirac squirrely; Chirac thought Bush reckless.

At a joint press conference in Paris the day before, the two leaders were frosty with one another to the point that it felt awkward in the room. Then it was on to Normandy. On a sun-kissed June 6 afternoon on the bluffs above the beach, Bush put all that behind him. His well-crafted speech ended with this passage:

“When the invasion was finally over and the guns were silent, this coast, we are told, was lined for miles with the belongings of the thousands who fell. There were life belts and canteens and socks and K-rations and helmets and diaries and snapshots. And there were Bibles, many Bibles, mixed with the wreckage of war. Our boys had carried in their pockets the book that brought into the world this message: ‘Greater love has no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends.’

“America honors all the liberators who fought here in the noblest of causes and America would do it again for our friends. May God bless you.”

At the words “America would do it again for our friends,” Bush looked directly at Chirac. The tension from the previous day evaporated on the spot. Chirac approached the American president and took both of Bush’s hands in his own and held them tightly.

In these trying times, with an incumbent commander in chief who talks tough on Russia but who for domestic political reasons wobbles on supporting Israel – and his challenger (a previous president) who goes around insulting and threatening NATO, one wonders: Would we do it again?