Don’t Let ‘Zionist’ Become the New ‘Chinaman’

The term “Chinaman” was commonly used for nearly a century in American society. It served a convenient, if invidious, purpose: to erase individuality or humanity from Chinese immigrants. Through language, a person from China or of Chinese descent could be quickly dehumanized.

Throughout human history, national origin-linked labels have been used as implicit dog whistles for more explicit racist and classist connotations. Language choices have always been the soft weapon of choice for political extremists in their efforts to dehumanize and delegitimize a people whom they wish to “other” and ultimately erase. Just this week, we witnessed this soft weapon used to shut down an anti-hate exhibit at an Asian American museum in Seattle, Washington, an exhibit which protestors claimed “conveyed Zionist perspectives” and led them to declare “Zionism has no place in our communities.” This tactic of dehumanization has also contributed to the erasure of such events as the 1871 Chinatown Massacre in Los Angeles, a mass lynching that has largely disappeared from historical memory. Why? Because the victims weren’t considered part of the social hierarchy.

The same was true for the use of the slur “Jap” in the 1940s, when the war against Japan in the Pacific was used as an excuse to round up more than 120,000 Japanese Americans along the West Coast and force them into internment camps. Propaganda published by the U.S. government presented the Japanese as “subhuman.” As one commentator stated, “The stereotypes … attacked the entire Japanese race by linking their physical attributes to animalism … In this way, the racial stereotypes found in WWII propaganda prompted cultural hatred that transcended borders. The Japanese race became a common enemy, regardless of nationality.”

According to the United States Holocaust Museum, dehumanization of Jewish people has been practiced from the Middle Ages to the modern era. Men, women, and children are portrayed as vermin or pigs by Jew-haters, excluded from non-Jewish society to prevent “contamination.”

Neighborhood exclusion, through the practice known as “redlining,” became a tool used in the U.S. to keep undesirable races out of certain neighborhoods. As one housing covenant written by a Seattle developer read in the 1930s and 1940s, “no part of said property hereby conveyed shall ever be used or occupied by any person of the Ethiopian, Malay, Hebrew or any Asiatic race.”

Asian American museums have become homes for fighting hate and discrimination through a historical lens, focusing on attempts to dehumanize while celebrating the achievements of communities despite the bigotry they faced. The Wing Luke Museum in Seattle, in particular, has long sought to examine the history of Japanese internment and of redlining in the Pacific Northwest, which is why a recent walkout by Wing Luke Museum staff is especially disturbing. Staff walked off the job to protest the exhibit “Confronting Hate,” a collaboration between The Black Heritage Society of Washington State, The Washington State Jewish Historical Society, and the Wing Luke Museum, which focuses on the culture, art, and history of Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders, according to its website.

Why did the staff claim to walk off the job? To protest the inclusion of exhibit language which gave examples of when anti-Zionism is antisemitism, specifically citing the vandalism of a local synagogue, which was spray painted with “Shame on Israel” and “Stop the Killing” after the Seattle City Council passed a resolution calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.

The International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s definition of antisemitism, which has been adopted by a majority of U.S. states, specifically cites “holding Jews collectively responsible for actions of the state of Israel” as antisemitic. As one person wrote on social media championing the walkout, “They’re trying to claim graffitiing the Herzl-Ner Tamid Synagogue is an antisemitic hate crime lol. nice try.” Would they say the same about Asian businesses vandalized during the COVID-19 pandemic? Of course they wouldn’t.

But more importantly, the staff walkout rests on the use of “Zionist” as a slur. Its leaders stated specifically that “despite making a revision after learning of the staff’s concerns, the exhibit made still conveyed Zionist perspectives.”

According to the Anti-Defamation League, “Zionism is the movement for the self-determination and statehood for the Jewish people in their ancestral homeland, the land of Israel. The vast majority of Jews around the world feel a connection or kinship with Israel, whether or not they explicitly identify as Zionists, and regardless of their opinions on the policies of the Israeli government.”

Zionist, or “Zio,” is being increasingly utilized by bigots to dehumanize Jews, just as “Jap” was used against Japanese Americans and “Chinaman” against Chinese Americans. Using “Zionist” as a slur encourages Jews, if they want to retain respect and protection, to renounce their connection to their ancestral homeland and support for the existence of a modern Jewish state. All of this has nothing to do with a peace process in the Middle East and everything to do with hate for the “other” who doesn’t belong amongst real, good Americans. Sound familiar?

The Wing Luke Museum should continue to confront hate, not cave to it. And so should everyone else.

Paul Burstein is a professor emeritus of sociology and Jewish Studies at the University of Washington.