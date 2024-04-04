How Putin’s Brutal ‘Christian’ Nationalism Seduced the American Right

It has been one of the stranger political pivots in a generation. Once the heart of the officially atheist Soviet Union, Russia has now managed to position itself in the minds of many of the world’s most conservatives as a guardian of traditional Christian values and society. Its branding coup for the ages has been made possible in no small part because of the alliance forged between Russian President Vladimir Putin and the leader of the Russian Orthodox Church, Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Rus (a medieval title that seeks to assert the Moscow Patriarch’s primacy among the Slavic people).

Since Kirill’s ascent to the patriarchal throne, the Russian state and church have grown increasingly close, conjuring the memory of the Byzantine Symphonia that governed church-state relations in pre-1917 Imperial Russia. This relationship in its most recent incarnation has value not only for both players at home, but also abroad. The arch-conservative social positions of the Russian Orthodox Church, particularly surrounding issues of gender and sexuality, provide an excellent opportunity for Russia to insert itself in the West’s unending “culture wars.” It is now widely accepted that the Putin regime relies heavily on the Russian Orthodox Church as an instrument of soft power around the world, as Russia becomes ever more dependent as a leader in the global “traditionalist” movement for its support.

Consequently, when Patriarch Kirill gives a sermon decrying the evils of same-sex marriage or the Russian duma, in essence, legalizes domestic violence, the foreign public is the intended audience as much as Russian citizens. Furthermore, both in traditionally Orthodox countries such as Greece and Serbia and in places ranging from Kenya to South Korea where Orthodox Christianity remains a small minority, the Russian state relies upon the Russian church to provide it cover and ideological content in its quest for geopolitical power. Framed this way, the Kremlin is not motivated by a desire to increase Russian territory, wealth, and influence. Instead, Russia is cast as a defender of the traditional family and Christian values against the onslaught of woke Western progressivism.

It is an argument that has an obvious appeal to social conservatives in America, who for the past 50 years have built a political movement around the premise that faith and the family are under attack and in need of such defenders. For those Americans for whom their country, and in some cases even their churches, has become too soft, too effeminate, and too liberal, the staunch traditionalism of the Russian Orthodox Church and draconian legislation in Moscow coupled with the self-conscious projection of robust masculinity has undeniable appeal.

Both the popular press and academic scholars have documented instances in which this appeal has turned into a religious conversion. Statistically, such converts to Russian Orthodoxy remain a small minority in America. There are, after all, fewer than 700,000 Orthodox Christians in the whole country and fewer than one-third of those are converts. These converts are, in turn, heavily concentrated in a handful of jurisdictions, such as the Orthodox Church in America (OCA) and the Antiochian Orthodox Christian Archdiocese of America (AOCA). In the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America (GOA), the largest Orthodox jurisdiction in the United States, only 14% of believers are converts. Moreover, as in all of America’s religious traditions, Orthodox Christians are increasingly entering into interfaith marriages (90% of marriages in the GOA are interfaith).

So while that storyline makes good copy, the more salient phenomenon is that the Russian Orthodox Church has mesmerized large swaths of the American political and religious right. Unmeasurable, but distinctly significant are the many Americans who have come to support and sympathize with the Russian Orthodox Church without converting. For many of them, particularly Protestant evangelicals, some of the theological propositions of Eastern Orthodoxy, for example, episcopal authority, liturgical worship, and infant baptism, are tempting. And if they disagree on doctrinal issues as basic as salvation theology and ecclesiology, what’s the attraction? One answer is that they agree about abortion, same-sex marriage, and transgender ideology.

Taken within the context of the whole history of Christianity, this is a shocking and unprecedented development. One might say it is the ultimate triumph of secularism, although both the Russian Orthodox and U.S. evangelicals would disagree. Yet the fact that they are willing to put aside fundamental theological beliefs in the name of recent secular political issues tells a different story. It also tells us that the spell that the Russian church and the state it supports have over some Americans is quite strong indeed, and is unlikely to be broken any time soon.