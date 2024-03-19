The Music Will Play Again in Haiti

Only ten days ago, I was teaching students at the CEMUCHCA Institute of Music in Cap Haitian, having just returned from helping gifted young musicians in the small town of Marmelade in the Artibonite province prepare for their auditions for the Haitian Orchestra Program of Excellence – aptly named the HOPE Orchestra. At the same time, I was overseeing three band instrument repair seminars in the southern city of Jacmel.

Building Leaders Using Music Education in Haiti (blumehaiti.org), the nonprofit organization of which I am a co-founder, has been partnering for more than a decade with local music programs for thousands of children and young people across the country. We teach not only music but also the self-confidence, leadership, teamwork, and critical thinking skills that learning music instills.

Today, unfortunately, I am back home in New Mexico. All of Haiti’s airports have been closed since March 5, but I was able to leave the country by traveling 130 miles by car and bus to fly out of the Dominican Republic. It would fit the news narrative these days to suggest that I fled Haiti in a panic, but that was simply not the case. In fact, the trip was uneventful except for running out of gas on our way to the border. We were able to quickly buy a few gallons from a passing motorcyclist with a full 10-gallon barrel on the back of his bike for US$19 a gallon, as prices have soared because Haiti’s ports are closed.

I left Haiti not out of fear but because BLUME’s events were canceled, and I did not want to impose any further on my gracious hosts from the CEMUCHCA program who were concerned about my welfare should the unrest in the capital spread to Cap Haitian. For the moment, however, while much of Port-au-Prince is indeed in a state of conflagration, both the northern and southern parts of the country where BLUME Haiti is still working are functional and reasonably safe – something that goes virtually unreported by the news media.

That is not to say that places like Cap Haitian are unaffected by events in Port-au-Prince. BLUME Haiti normally runs an Orchestra Institute in Cap in March in conjunction with members of the Utah Symphony, but we canceled the event this year because it was too dangerous for musicians from the capital who wanted to participate to travel to get there. And the airport in Cap was closed not because of scattered violence in the city but out of fear that the prime minister, who has said he will resign once a transitional council is put in place, might try to fly in and, in doing so, provoke an attack.

There is also the pernicious effect of the perception worldwide that all of Haiti is wildly dangerous. BLUME Haiti has had trouble for several years now getting volunteer teachers from abroad for the summer music camps we support, even though those camps are far away from Port-au-Prince, and there have been no problems at any of them for the volunteers who did come.

In short, while Haiti may be a failed state right now, it is not a failed society. The country has long been considered the cultural crown jewel among the 24 Creole-speaking countries across the world, producing artists, writers, and musicians of world renown. All genres of music are hugely popular, and BLUME Haiti alone supports more than 60 local music programs.

BLUME Haiti Director Janet Anthony with a student.

BLUME Haiti and our local partners are already planning for our upcoming summer music camps, which feature youth orchestras, chamber music, concert and jazz bands, choirs, private instruction, and training for teachers, luthiers, and repair technicians. Many performances highlight the works of Haiti’s talented array of accomplished composers.

Nonprofits like BLUME Haiti and the countless Haitian organizations that work tirelessly to help their country have been through difficult times before, including devastating hurricanes, deadly earthquakes, a cholera epidemic, and of course, the crippling poverty that so many Haitians suffer every day. The gang violence ravaging the capital indeed has much of Haiti in dire straits right now. But to borrow from Mark Twain, reports of Haiti’s death are premature. The sounds of music that surrounded me for the past month, and that will bring joy once again, prove it.