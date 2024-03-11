Are Civil Commitments the Future in the War Against Homelessness?

In the 1990s, the nation’s last remaining mental asylums shuttered their doors, bringing an end to centuries of forced institutionalization of the cognitively disabled and mentally ill. Repressive, prison-like, and laden with experimental science, involuntary confinement in American mental facilities of the last century is now viewed by government leaders and health scholars alike as a grave historical injustice.

Yet with the rise of urban homelessness – and its high correlation with serious mental illness – state-ordered psychiatric care is witnessing a rapid revival. Across the United States, city mayors are loosening their involuntary civil commitment laws, making it easier for prosecutors to compel mentally ill individuals off the streets and into care. In a convergence of urban crises – mental health and homelessness – civil commitments are poised to become a part of American cities’ future. But what might such a future look like?

Involuntary civil commitment is the legal process whereby individuals suffering from a serious mental illness are detained and given compulsory psychiatric care. Unlike standard criminal commitments – where an individual is detained, tried, and incarcerated if they’re guilty – there are no charges raised. Instead, a hearing considers an individual’s mental state and status as a potential threat to themselves or others. If the person meets their state’s standard for commitment, they are ordered to undergo compelled psychiatric care, typically at a government-sponsored treatment facility.

Recently, legislators presiding over cities with burgeoning homelessness have pushed to lower this threshold for commitment. California’s state legislature moved this year to broaden its commitment standards, expanding its prior requirement of “grave disability” to include persons rendered unable to provide for their basic needs or protect their own safety. The law also widened its definition of mental health conditions to include substance use disorders, and established a new court system called CARE Courts exclusively for involuntary civil commitments. City leaders such as Portland mayor Ted Wheeler and New York City mayor Eric Adams have come forward in support for similar policies.

Legislators and advocates argue that these changes are the only way to save individuals with severe mental illness from a pernicious cycle of streets, hospitals, and jails. The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration estimates that around 30% of the nation’s chronically homeless population suffer from a mental health condition. Many of this population cycle through jails, typically for “nuisance” crimes like loitering and vagrancy. While in jail, their conditions are most often left untreated, and their recidivism rates are high. Others risk perishing in deteriorating street conditions, with cities like Los Angeles witnessing over a 50% increase in homelessness deaths from 2019 to 2021 alone.

“The status quo has forced too many of our loved ones to die with their rights on,” urges National Alliance on Mental Illness advocate Teresa Pasquini for NPR. After 20 years of watching her schizophrenic son be “failed, jailed, treated, and streeted,” Pasquini criticizes the public health system for its inaction.

Yet these new commitment policies are met with staunch opposition from multiple sides. Disability Rights California, a progressive nonprofit that filed a petition opposing Gov. Gavin Newsom’s CARE Act, asserted that expanded civil commitments laws over-diagnose and misdiagnose severe mental health conditions, particularly among vulnerable populations and communities of color. Libertarians and civil rights organizations like the ACLU recall America’s ugly history of forced institutionalization, condemning civil commitment expansions as unconstitutional deprivations of liberty, privacy, and the right to be left alone.

Dr. Jeffrey Singer of the Cato Institute, a leading libertarian think tank, criticizes the policies: “You may have a mental health problem, but nobody has a right to force you, without your informed consent, to undergo change,” he says. “Civil commitments basically amount to other people deciding for you that you are not capable.”

Cities with pervasive urban homelessness are at a crossroads, and in the months ahead, they must grapple with two sharply opposing views on what is considered “compassionate” for their mentally ill. Do they choose to respect mentally ill individuals’ autonomy rights, but risk standing by as their suffering worsens, and chances of incarceration and physical harm increase? Or do cities loosen their legal standards and compel such individuals into psychiatric care, infringing on their liberty but potentially saving them from a life on the streets, possibly even from death?

Pushed from all sides, the fate of these policies – and the elected officials promoting them – remains to be seen. Perhaps involuntary civil commitments will emerge as the critical tool for success against mental illness in homelessness. Or perhaps, as with the institutionalization era, the nation will look back on today’s rapid expansion of civil commitments as the repeat of a grave historical error.

For now, it’s up to America’s cities to decide.