No Labels Could Give U.S. Someone To Vote For, Not Against

On Feb. 23, Citizens to Save Our Republic, a group of political insiders who oppose No Labels’ efforts to give voters an alternative to the Biden-Trump rematch that nobody seems to want, penned a letter to No Labels. In it, they asked that the organization commit to a “No Spoiler Pledge” that would have them taking their candidate off the ballot in swing states if the ticket had no reasonable path to the White House. Signed by former House Democratic leader and longtime D.C. swamp dweller Dick Gephardt, the gambit is a way to put in writing what No Labels leaders have said all along – that they don’t intend to spoil the election.

If I were advising the team at No Labels, I’d suggest they reply with an alternative. If the prime directive really is, as Gephardt’s letter states, to ensure that Donald Trump “never again gets anywhere near the Oval Office,” why not ask the Democrats to agree to a mutual pledge that will accomplish that goal?

A poll or series of polls would be conducted after Labor Day testing each candidate’s performance against Donald Trump in a head-to-head contest. If Joe Biden outperforms the No Labels candidate, No Labels and their candidate would throw their support behind President Biden. If, on the other hand, the No Labels candidate performs better than Biden in that head-to-head contest with former President Trump, Biden would drop out of the race and endorse the No Labels candidate.

Obviously, Democrats would reject that offer. Confronted with it, they would drone on about the unreliability of polling or talk about the impact on down-ballot races. They’ll point out the historic inability of independents to turn out votes, ignoring that their entire turn-out strategy the past four years has been uttering two words – Donald Trump. They’ll change the subject and suggest that the higher of the two candidates in a three-way race is more relevant than who has a better chance to beat Donald Trump.

While my proposed advice to No Labels will not lead to any mutual pledge, it would point out the dishonesty in what the Democrats are asking No Labels to do. For Democrats, this race isn’t about preventing Donald Trump from re-entering the White House, it’s about ensuring Joe Biden stays there. It always has been.

If Democratic Party leaders and activists really cared about beating Trump, Biden wouldn’t be their standard bearer. Polls released over the weekend make that abundantly clear. Trump is now leading Biden in the RealClearPolitics polling average by more than 2 points in a head-to-head contest. Trump’s lead grows by a point with the introduction of third-party and independent candidates. So, yes, the addition of candidates in the race appears to have a marginal negative impact on the outcome for Biden, but that shouldn’t be the focus. The Democrats’ lackluster candidate should be.

The Biden campaign is quick to dismiss such surveys, insisting that “polling continues to be at odds with how Americans vote and consistently overestimates Donald Trump while underestimating President Biden.”

I’m not actually sure what that means. The last time Americans were presented with a choice between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, 4.5% more of them voted for Joe Biden. At that time, the Real Clear Politics Average had Joe Biden leading by an even larger margin, so, if anything, polls have historically underestimated Donald Trump in the match-up with Joe Biden. Regardless, the polls have been historically pretty accurate when it comes to picking winners – and evaluating the contest between these two candidates.

No Labels should soldier on, and organizations like Citizens to Save Our Republic should take a deep breath. There’s an entire Major League Baseball season between now and the time voting starts in October. No Labels can assess their candidate’s prospects after the American people have had a real chance to consider the candidacy. If Biden’s dismal performance continues, lots of Americans might be grateful that No Labels gave them an option. In the meantime, let’s hope No Labels fields a ticket that gives Americans someone to vote for, instead of sentencing us once again to voting against one of two stale choices.

And let’s also hope the press shares with us the relative merits of the candidates, what they stand for, their vision for America, and how they propose to improve the lives of our citizens, instead of focusing on dishonest and hypocritical themes about spoiling a system that’s already rotten.