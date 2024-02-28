Spotify Has Profitability Problem, Wants Lawmakers To Change Rules

I’m a former U.S. congressman, an attorney, a member of the National Council on the Arts, and a lifelong songwriter and musician. Frankly, I’ve always been in music more for love than money, though as the music industry has radically changed, the opportunities for most musicians to make any money with their craft have radically shrunk. You can find my musical forays on Spotify, the most popular and diverse platform for musicians to spin their music out into cyberspace. One of my songs has seen upwards of 40,000 Spotify streams, which in the old days would have been a mark of success. But in today’s Spotify world, I haven’t earned enough on those streams to buy a latte at Starbucks.

Since launching its “Wrapped” playlists nearly a decade ago, Spotify has exploded in popularity. Today, the company is the largest music streaming service in the world, with more than double the market share of its closest competitor. Despite that fact, Spotify isn’t profitable. It’s an issue the company is desperate to fix, but to solve its money problems, Spotify has turned to some controversial business practices.

In fact, Spotify has been the subject of intense criticism over the years and has even faced scrutiny into the core of its business model: how artists are paid for their music. Spotify only pays musicians a fraction of a cent per stream, meaning many smaller creators struggle to get by, and when artists pushed the company for fair pay, an executive called them “entitled.” After facing intense public backlash for mistreating smaller artists, Spotify aggressively worked to tamp down on the bad press. The company launched a major ad campaign to tout its claim that it doled out $7 billion in royalties in 2021 – even though most of that money went to major record labels.

Recently, Spotify has dropped its PR campaign in the hopes that people forget about the problem. Instead, the company has quietly announced new changes that will prioritize Spotify’s flailing podcast business while cutting some small artists out of its revenue-sharing model entirely. Unfortunately, it seems like Spotify is more interested in funding unpopular podcasts than paying the artists that consumers want to listen to.

However, squeezing smaller artists isn’t the only unethical tactic Spotify has tried in an attempt to maximize its profits. Spotify has come under fire repeatedly for its data collection and advertising practices. While the most concerning of these tactics have been limited by rules set up by app stores, consumer advocates warn that Spotify often gathers private and sensitive information that reveals users’ moods, mindsets, tastes, and behaviors, which the company has publicly put to use in unsettling advertisements.

Even though Spotify has engaged in questionable behavior to make its investors happy, those tactics haven’t been enough to solve the company’s profitability problem. Now, Spotify’s executives are trying to convince lawmakers to fix the issue for them.

In both the United States and Europe, Spotify has spent millions of dollars lobbying government officials against copyright law changes that would benefit artists and regulations that would force streaming companies to pay musicians their fair share. Similarly, Spotify’s CEO, Swedish billionaire Daniel Ek, is personally appealing to American lawmakers and EU regulators, urging them to make changes to app store rules that would make his company money. He claims the changes would benefit competition, but in reality, Ek’s preferred app store rules would roll back privacy protections that limit his company’s questionable advertising practices.

Clearly, Spotify has put its profits over the artists that users tune in to listen to and the privacy of its consumers. However, those questionable tactics haven’t produced the results executives want, and now the company is hoping lawmakers will step in and change the rules in Spotify’s favor. The fact is, they shouldn’t expect anyone else to fix their mistakes.